SWIMMING AND DIVING

UA's Hopkin sets mark at Mizzou Invite

University of Arkansas senior Anna Hopkin posted the fastest time in the nation this year in the 200 free with a time of 1:44.4 to break her own school record on the second day of the Mizzou Invite in Columbia, Mo.

Hopkin's meet-record time also earned her a NCAA 'B' qualifier along with Vanessa Herrmann, who finished in 1:01.17 in the 100 freestyle.

Junior Peyton Pasha set a personal best in the 400 IM with the fourth-fastest time in the nation this year with a time of 4:11.14. Her swim also notched her a NCAA 'B' cut.

Sophomores Kobie Melton and Molly Moore, who both competed in the Finals A 100 back, also had strong performances. Moore came in fifth, clocking a lifetime best 54.14. Melton was sixth with a time of 54.34.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Glasper leads Tech over OBU

R.J. Glasper had 24 points and 7 assists to lead Arkansas Tech University in an 82-74 victory over Ouachita Baptist University on Thursday in Russellville.

Dillon Gooding added 18 points for Arkansas Tech (3-1, 1-0 GAC).

Eric Brown and Matt Stanley each had 17 points for Ouachita Baptist (1-3, 0-1).

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Chris Parker scored 15 points and Raekwon Rogers had 16 rebounds to pace Henderson State University (4-1,1-0) in a 58-41 victory over Southern Arkansas University (1-3, 0-1) in Arkadelphia. ... KJ Lesure had 26 points and eight assists, and Marcus Gilbert had 22 points and eight rebounds for the University of Arkansas-Monticello (3-1, 1-0) in a 104-80 victory over Harding University (3-2, 0-1) in Monticello.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UAM edges Harding in final minute

Berniezha Tidwell had 23 rebounds, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, which hit two shots in the final minute to break a tie to take a 65-62 victory over Harding University on Thursday in Monticello.

Mekaylan Hicks and Kyiah Julian each added eight points for UAM (5-0,1-0 Great American Conference).

Kellie Lampo, who was named Great American Conference Player of the Week on Thursday, and Carissa Caples led Harding (3-1, 0-1) with 12 points each. Lampo had a team-high 12 rebounds.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Karrington Whaley had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Henderson State University (3-1,1-0) in a 77-61 victory over Southern Arkansas University (3-1, 0-1) in Arkadelphia. ... Jalei Oglesby had a game-high 20 points for Arkansas Tech University (3-1, 1-0) in an 80-58 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (0-4, 0-1) in Russellville.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU edges Louisiana-Lafayette in Sun Belt

Paulina Sobolewska led eight-seeded Arkansas State University with a career-high 18 kills and 11 digs to headline four players in double-digit kills in a 20-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20, 15-7 victory over fifth-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament first-round game in San Marcos, Texas.

Madison Brown matched her career-best with 16 kills for the Red Wolves (17-12), who will face fourth-seeded Troy in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. today.

Harding pulls upset in GAC quarterfinals

Defending champion Harding University defeated third-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma State 25-27, 25-23, 31-29, 27-25 in a quarterfinal of the Great American Conference Championships at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The Bisons (20-10) improved to 4-0 all-time against the Bulldogs (16-12) in GAC Championship play. They also became the first No. 6 seed to win a quarterfinal since Southern Arkansas University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State in 2011.

Logan Smith had 22 digs and 19 kills for the Bisons, who advance to face Northwestern Oklahoma State in a semifinal at 3:30 p.m. today. Emma Winiger also had 22 digs, and Sarah Morehead had 57 assists.

In Thursday's other quarterfinals:

• Lexie Castillow had 35 digs and Temi Fayiga had 30 assists for Ouachita Baptist University (14-14) in a 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State (23-10).

• Brianna Merkel had 43 assists and Megan Solberg had 18 digs to lead Arkansas Tech University 16-14) in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (26-5).

• Kenzie Thoman had 21 digs and Courtney Bolf had 14 digs for Henderson State University (21-11) in a 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10 loss to Southern Nazarene (21-10).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/22/2019