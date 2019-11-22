Tigers not too easy to tame on offense

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. LSU won 42-6. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The wilting University of Arkansas defense has faced diverse, top-shelf offenses like Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M this season, but the Razorbacks have seen nothing like the LSU attack staring them in the face on Saturday.

The No. 1 Tigers have hit on a dazzling combination of fresh offensive schemes, a quarterback phenom in Joe Burrow fronted by a massive, veteran offensive line and surrounded by the type of skill talent always on display in Baton Rouge.

Orchestrated by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger with a dash of first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the result is a yard-gobbling monster that ranks second in the FBS with 556 yards and 47.8 points per game.

Third-year LSU Coach Ed Orgeron did not use qualifiers when asked if the mix of Ensminger, Brady and the new Spread schemes has been better than he envisioned.

"I'd have to say yes," Orgeron said Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "Obviously I thought we were going to be really good [but] with the points and yards and doing the things that we're doing, to have the success that we're doing, it's much further advanced than I thought it would be."

Arkansas interim Coach Barry Lunney said the LSU offense was impressive.

"They're a machine," he said. "They're well-oiled and confident. They really don't have any weaknesses. They're well coached and they've got a great quarterback with poise."

The matchup against the struggling Arkansas defense sets up as a statistical massacre.

The Razorbacks rank 108th nationally by giving up 446.7 yards per game, and 121st by allowing 36.2 points per game. They are on pace to give up 5,360 yards, which would rank as the second-most by an Arkansas defense (5,546 in 2016) but the average per game would be a school record.

If their opponent scoring average holds, the Razorbacks would allow 434 points, tying the school record held by the 2017 team. Arkansas has allowed more than 400 points in a season three times, all in the last three years.

"It was broken when we got here and we haven't fixed it quick enough," second-year defensive coordinator John Chavis said in his last media conference prior to the Razorbacks' 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky and the firing of Coach Chad Morris.

Chavis and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock did not hold their normal weekly press conferences this week.

Lunney, who handled tight ends and served as special teams coordinator before taking the team's reins, said all phases of the Razorbacks have to play with more passion, including the defense.

"Are there some scheme-driven things that we can do better? For sure," he said last week. "I think it always starts with the coaches, obviously including me, just on day-to-day opportunities that we provide our players.

"We're always searching and fighting and scratching and clawing to find out the best possible scheme-related things we can do for our football team. And then to be able to communicate that and get it taught during a game plan. ... Our sole focus is trying to put heart back in our team a little bit."

Lunney said he will have little input on defense but will cross over to show encouragement and be visible for all the players.

"One of the things that's been really beneficial during this process is in my time spent this year as special teams coordinator I've been able to cross over both sides of the ball and develop strong relationships with both the defensive guys and the offensive guys. They know I'm about this team."

Arkansas must reduce chunk plays, which LSU has produced in droves, and make the Tigers earn every yard. The Razorbacks have given up 157 plays of 10 or more yards to tie for 98th in the country.

"They've given up some big plays, obviously," LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said. "[Allowing] 225 rushing, 221 passing, so I think it's been a combination of the teams that they've played and a matter of, again, execution."

There is a ray of hope for the Razorbacks, who had an open date to game plan for the Tigers, while LSU was winning 58-37 at Ole Miss last week.

Arkansas has played relatively well defensively when it has faced the teams Chavis used to practice against daily at LSU and Texas A&M.

In three games against the Aggies and Tigers, Arkansas has held those offenses to averages of 26 points and 359 yards, 143 rushing and 216 passing. The Razorbacks have forced five takeaways in those games while going 0-3.

All three of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less, matching 24-17 setbacks last season and a 31-27 loss to the Aggies this year when Arkansas had the ball inside the Texas A&M 20 with time winding down.

In last season's 24-17 victory by No. 13 LSU at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 10, the Tigers had a 359-216 edge in total offense, but converted 5 of 14 third-down plays. Burrow was an efficient 15 of 21 for 195 yards, with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, and the Tigers ran for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Saturday’s football

ARKANSAS AT NO. 1 LSU

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 2-8, 0-6 SEC; LSU 10-0, 6-0

TV ESPN

Sports on 11/22/2019