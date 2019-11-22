Tonight's high school basketball schedule

Thursday's results
BOYS
Bauxite 49, Perryville 38
Blytheville 56, Texarkana (Texas) 44
Cave City 53, Highland 18
Cossatot River 51, Paris 46
Cutter Morning Star 63, Southwest Christian Academy 50
Dardanelle 54, Lamar 22
Elkins 73, Haas Hall 32
Flippin 72, Norfork 58
Fort Smith Northside 64, Tulsa Memorial 50
Future School of Fort Smith 100, St. Paul 41
Genoa Central 70, Columbia Christian 29
Gravette 64, De Queen 44
Greene County Tech 69, Monticello 66
Greenwood 52, Clarksville 49
Horatio 70, Oden 40
Joe T. Robinson 55, Little Rock Catholic 48
Lake Hamilton 61, Central Arkansas Chr. 51
Malvern 45, Fountain Lake 44
Mountain Home 58, Fayetteville 50
Pangburn 73, Brinkley 68
Rivercrest 70, Cross County 50
Shiloh Christian 77, Lincoln 66
Valley Springs 60, Pottsville 58
Union Christian 70, Fayetteville Christian 57
Hoopin 4 Hoodies at North Little Rock
Cabot 62, Izard County 60
North Little Rock 82, Marion 74
V-Town Showdown at Vilonia
Vilonia 68, Sylvan Hills 59
Greenbrier 76, Jacksonville Lighthouse 63
GIRLS
Abundant Life 51, Palestine-Wheatley 32
Atkins 65, Hector 37
Benton 30, Little Rock Hall 26
Bentonville 70, Russellville 35
Bergman 54, Lead Hill 38
Booneville 51, Paris 29
Carlisle 54, Lonoke 37
Cave City 63, Mammoth Spring 51
Central Arkansas Christian 55, Stuttgart 41
Cossatot River 58, Prairie Grove 24
Crossett 63, Rison 31
Cutter Morning Star 60, Southwest Christian Acad. 25
Emerson 69, Fouke 47
Fountain Lake 37, Malvern 25
Greenwood 62, Lake Hamilton 41
Heber Springs 67, Riverview 27
Hillcrest 61, Maynard 47
Hot Springs Lakeside 53, Ashdown 39
Izard County 57, Timbo 17
Jonesboro Westside 63, Rivercrest 49
Lincoln 61, Shiloh Christian 45
Magazine 71, Mansfield 50
Manila 32, Armorel 20
Maumelle 64, Little Rock Fair 34
Mount Ida 56, Arkansas Christian Academy 36
Mountain Home 54, Fayetteville 53
Nettleton 41, Riverside 32
Osceola 74, Blytheville 45
Pangburn 52, Brinkley 41
Rogers Heritage 64, Berryville 60
Shirley 58, St. Joseph 54
Smackover 49, Strong 28
Springdale Har-Ber 60, Rural Special 18
St. Paul 64, Future School of Fort Smith 39
Trumann 62, Tuckerman 59
Viola 49, Highland 14
Warren 37, Bauxite 31
V-Town Showdown at Vilonia
Greenbrier 65, Texarkana 45
Clarksville 49, Sylvan Hills 46
Today's games
BOYS
Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud
Stuttgart at Clarendon
Marshall at Lead Hill
Kingston at Bergman
Marmaduke at Sloan-Hendrix
Dermott at Bearden
Lincoln at Pea Ridge
Bald Knob at Batesville Southside
Tuckerman at Manila
Mount Vernon-Enola at Shirley
Senath-Hornersville, Mo. at Piggott
eStem at Little Rock Central
Viola at Western Grove
Danville at Bigelow
Guy-Perkins at Timbo
Norfork at Omaha
Ouachita at Mineral Springs
Yellville-Summit at Bakersfield, Mo.
Doniphan, Mo. at Corning
Crowley's Ridge Academy at Riverside
LISA Academy North at Augusta
El Dorado at Magnolia
Wonderview at Concord
Abundant Life at Maumelle Charter
Buffalo Island Central at Armorel
Mountain Pine at Blevins
Conway St. Joseph at England
Green Forest at Cotter
Caddo Hills at Kirby
Bradley at Lafayette County
Izard County at St. Joe
Nemo Vista at White County Central
Deer at Bruno-Pyatt
Mountain View at Quitman
West Fork at Huntsville
Mammoth Spring at Ridgefield Christian
Paris at Scranton
Haas Hall at Dover
Decatur at Gentry
Beebe at Valley View
Providence Academy at Clarksville
Lavaca at Cedarville
Berryville at Eureka Springs
Poyen at Bismarck
Oden at Acorn
GIRLS
Marshall at Lead Hill
Dermott at Bearden
Marmaduke at Sloan-Hendrix
Berryville at Eureka Springs
Stuttgart at Clarendon
Danville at Bigelow
Bald Knob at Southside Batesville
Kingston at Bergman
Arkoma at Mountainburg
Riverdale Academy at Emerson
El Dorado at Magnolia
LISA Academy North at Augusta
Wonderview at Concord
Yellville-Summit at Bakersfield, Mo.
Ouachita at Mineral Springs
Bay at Harrisburg
Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud
Guy-Perkins at Timbo
eStem at Little Rock Central
Viola at Western Grove
Mount Vernon-Enola at Shirley
Senath-Hornersville, Mo. At Piggott
Brookland at Rector
Abundant Life at Maumelle Charter
Mountain View at Quitman
Mountain Pine at Blevins
Oden at Horatio
Green Forest at Cotter
Conway St. Joseph at England
Deer at Bruno-Pyatt
Gravette at Maynard
Nemo Vista at White County Central
Bradley at Lafayette County
White Hall at Sheridan
Paris at Scranton
Haas Hall at Dover
West Fork at Huntsville
Beebe at Valley View
Paragould at Batesville
Lincoln at Pea Ridge
Lavaca at Cedarville
Ozark Catholic Academy at Greenland
Jacksonville at Fort Smith Northside
Poyen at Bismarck
Oden at Acorn
Norfork at Omaha
