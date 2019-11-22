Sections
Tonight's high school basketball schedule

Today at 2:10 a.m.

Thursday's results

BOYS

Bauxite 49, Perryville 38

Blytheville 56, Texarkana (Texas) 44

Cave City 53, Highland 18

Cossatot River 51, Paris 46

Cutter Morning Star 63, Southwest Christian Academy 50

Dardanelle 54, Lamar 22

Elkins 73, Haas Hall 32

Flippin 72, Norfork 58

Fort Smith Northside 64, Tulsa Memorial 50

Future School of Fort Smith 100, St. Paul 41

Genoa Central 70, Columbia Christian 29

Gravette 64, De Queen 44

Greene County Tech 69, Monticello 66

Greenwood 52, Clarksville 49

Horatio 70, Oden 40

Joe T. Robinson 55, Little Rock Catholic 48

Lake Hamilton 61, Central Arkansas Chr. 51

Malvern 45, Fountain Lake 44

Mountain Home 58, Fayetteville 50

Pangburn 73, Brinkley 68

Rivercrest 70, Cross County 50

Shiloh Christian 77, Lincoln 66

Valley Springs 60, Pottsville 58

Union Christian 70, Fayetteville Christian 57

Hoopin 4 Hoodies at North Little Rock

Cabot 62, Izard County 60

North Little Rock 82, Marion 74

V-Town Showdown at Vilonia

Vilonia 68, Sylvan Hills 59

Greenbrier 76, Jacksonville Lighthouse 63

GIRLS

Abundant Life 51, Palestine-Wheatley 32

Atkins 65, Hector 37

Benton 30, Little Rock Hall 26

Bentonville 70, Russellville 35

Bergman 54, Lead Hill 38

Booneville 51, Paris 29

Carlisle 54, Lonoke 37

Cave City 63, Mammoth Spring 51

Central Arkansas Christian 55, Stuttgart 41

Cossatot River 58, Prairie Grove 24

Crossett 63, Rison 31

Cutter Morning Star 60, Southwest Christian Acad. 25

Emerson 69, Fouke 47

Fountain Lake 37, Malvern 25

Greenwood 62, Lake Hamilton 41

Heber Springs 67, Riverview 27

Hillcrest 61, Maynard 47

Hot Springs Lakeside 53, Ashdown 39

Izard County 57, Timbo 17

Jonesboro Westside 63, Rivercrest 49

Lincoln 61, Shiloh Christian 45

Magazine 71, Mansfield 50

Manila 32, Armorel 20

Maumelle 64, Little Rock Fair 34

Mount Ida 56, Arkansas Christian Academy 36

Mountain Home 54, Fayetteville 53

Nettleton 41, Riverside 32

Osceola 74, Blytheville 45

Pangburn 52, Brinkley 41

Rogers Heritage 64, Berryville 60

Shirley 58, St. Joseph 54

Smackover 49, Strong 28

Springdale Har-Ber 60, Rural Special 18

St. Paul 64, Future School of Fort Smith 39

Trumann 62, Tuckerman 59

Viola 49, Highland 14

Warren 37, Bauxite 31

V-Town Showdown at Vilonia

Greenbrier 65, Texarkana 45

Clarksville 49, Sylvan Hills 46

Today's games

BOYS

Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud

Stuttgart at Clarendon

Marshall at Lead Hill

Kingston at Bergman

Marmaduke at Sloan-Hendrix

Dermott at Bearden

Lincoln at Pea Ridge

Bald Knob at Batesville Southside

Tuckerman at Manila

Mount Vernon-Enola at Shirley

Senath-Hornersville, Mo. at Piggott

eStem at Little Rock Central

Viola at Western Grove

Danville at Bigelow

Guy-Perkins at Timbo

Norfork at Omaha

Ouachita at Mineral Springs

Yellville-Summit at Bakersfield, Mo.

Doniphan, Mo. at Corning

Crowley's Ridge Academy at Riverside

LISA Academy North at Augusta

El Dorado at Magnolia

Wonderview at Concord

Abundant Life at Maumelle Charter

Buffalo Island Central at Armorel

Mountain Pine at Blevins

Conway St. Joseph at England

Green Forest at Cotter

Caddo Hills at Kirby

Bradley at Lafayette County

Izard County at St. Joe

Nemo Vista at White County Central

Deer at Bruno-Pyatt

Mountain View at Quitman

West Fork at Huntsville

Mammoth Spring at Ridgefield Christian

Paris at Scranton

Haas Hall at Dover

Decatur at Gentry

Beebe at Valley View

Providence Academy at Clarksville

Lavaca at Cedarville

Berryville at Eureka Springs

Poyen at Bismarck

Oden at Acorn

GIRLS

Marshall at Lead Hill

Dermott at Bearden

Marmaduke at Sloan-Hendrix

Berryville at Eureka Springs

Stuttgart at Clarendon

Danville at Bigelow

Bald Knob at Southside Batesville

Kingston at Bergman

Arkoma at Mountainburg

Riverdale Academy at Emerson

El Dorado at Magnolia

LISA Academy North at Augusta

Wonderview at Concord

Yellville-Summit at Bakersfield, Mo.

Ouachita at Mineral Springs

Bay at Harrisburg

Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud

Guy-Perkins at Timbo

eStem at Little Rock Central

Viola at Western Grove

Mount Vernon-Enola at Shirley

Senath-Hornersville, Mo. At Piggott

Brookland at Rector

Abundant Life at Maumelle Charter

Mountain View at Quitman

Mountain Pine at Blevins

Oden at Horatio

Green Forest at Cotter

Conway St. Joseph at England

Deer at Bruno-Pyatt

Gravette at Maynard

Nemo Vista at White County Central

Bradley at Lafayette County

White Hall at Sheridan

Paris at Scranton

Haas Hall at Dover

West Fork at Huntsville

Beebe at Valley View

Paragould at Batesville

Lincoln at Pea Ridge

Lavaca at Cedarville

Ozark Catholic Academy at Greenland

Jacksonville at Fort Smith Northside

Poyen at Bismarck

Oden at Acorn

Norfork at Omaha

Sports on 11/22/2019

Print Headline: Tonight's high school basketball schedule

