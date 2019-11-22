Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR chancellor eyes places for cuts; audit details budget discrepancies

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 4:59 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --FILE PHOTO -- Students make their way across campus in November 2017 after a morning rain shower at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock must reduce administrative costs, course offerings and building space used in an effort to save money, Chancellor Christina Drale told University of Arkansas System trustees Friday.

Ultimately, she said, the university must cut its budget strategically, aligning its budget with its mission. That hasn’t been done in the past, she said, when budget cuts were often thought of as temporary measures.

The university is going to come up about $11 million short in this fiscal year’s budget after years of lowering enrollment and too-optimistic enrollment projections. Drale hasn’t announced specific cuts yet for the year, but on Friday she outlined her priorities for resizing the budget. Details and announced cuts, such as how administration will be downsized, will come later, she said.

Issues with the university's budgeting faced criticism from a different angle Thursday, when trustees were presented with a system audit of the university's budget controls that included numerous findings of poor practices and financial discrepancies.

UALR's internal budget recorded wildly varying dollar figures from what university system officials were given and from what money was actually available, the system audit, released Friday, shows.

In one instance, revenue for nine line items was overstated by $20.5 million and expenses by $10.8 million, auditors found.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT