'20 trial date set in ex-legislator's killing

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, charged with killing former lawmaker Collins-Smith, who was found dead June 4, 2019 outside her own home. Prosecutor Henry Boyce on Tuesday, July 30 told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette his office would formally announce its plans at an arraignment and plea hearing for O'Donnell, who's been charged with capital murder. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

The trial for a Pocahontas woman accused of killing former state Sen. Linda Collins will take place at the Randolph County Courthouse in October, according to the circuit clerk.

Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell faces capital murder and other charges in connection with the death of the former Republican lawmaker from Pocahontas. The trial will start Oct. 19, a judge ruled Friday. Debbie Wise, the circuit clerk for Randolph County, said the trial is expected to last two weeks, and has been scheduled through Oct. 30.

O'Donnell was arrested in June, less than two weeks after police found Collins dead outside her home from multiple stab wounds. Prosecutors have said that O'Donnell, a friend and former campaign aide to Collins, was filmed removing security cameras from inside Collins' home on the last day the former senator was seen alive.

O'Donnell pleaded innocent to all the charges against her at a hearing in July.

The murder of Collins, an outspoken lawmaker, drew a flurry of attention to Pocahontas, the seat of Randolph County, this summer.

National TV networks sent news crews to cover earlier hearings, and all the judges on the 3rd Judicial Circuit -- where Collins' ex-husband, Philip Smith, once served as a judge -- later recused from hearing the case.

David Goodson, a retired judge from nearby Greene County, was assigned to hear the case.

At a hearing in July, Goodson agreed to allow the release of a redacted affidavit that gave the first details about what led police to arrest O'Donnell. Goodson ordered that other investigative documents in the case remain under seal and he also ordered attorneys not to discuss the case.

Citing that order, prosecutor Henry Boyce on Friday declined to say why the case had been scheduled almost a year away.

Asked if he expected more arrests in the case, Boyce said, "I can't comment, but I can't rule that out."

Lee Short, O'Donnell's defense attorney, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Wise, the circuit clerk, said the next hearing in the case has been set for Feb. 28.

Metro on 11/23/2019