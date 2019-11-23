Arkansas-LSU helmets

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are leaving their starter unannounced, but if it's true freshman KJ Jefferson as expected, he'll be the fourth different starter this season. Jefferson (7-17-1, 92 yards) has shown potential as a runner, but his passing needs development. Nick Starkel (93-169-10, 1,118 yards, 7 TD) and John Stephen Jones (13-26-1, 101 yards, 2 TD) could be in the plans.

LSU The odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite is Joe Burrow (268-341-6, 3,687 yards), who already owns the LSU single-season records with 38 touchdown passes, passing yards and 300-yard passing games (8). Burrow is first in the FBS by completing 78.6% of his passes, is third in QB efficiency (202.67), and he's run for 215 yard and 3 touchdowns.

ADVANTAGE LSU

Running backs

ARKANSAS Rakeem Boyd (150 carries, 1,005 yards, 8 TD, 6.7 yards per carry) is coming off a career-high 185 yards on 8 carries. The junior, an almost-certain early NFL departure, is 24th in the FBS with 100.5 yards per game. Devwah Whaley (60-256, 3 TD, 4.3 ypc) got one carry on senior day. T.J. Hammonds (3-39), dangerous in the open field, needs more touches.

LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire (158-958, 12 TD, 6.1 ypc), a 5-8, 209-pound junior, has 100-yard games vs. Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss in the past five games. His signature spin move might be the best in the country. He's 30th in the FBS with 95.8 rushing yards per game. Tyrion Davis-Price (47-235, 4, 5.0 ypc) averages 4.7 carries per game, but might be ticketed for more action today.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS With TE Cheyenne O'Grady's career over, the top pass catcher for the Razorbacks is sophomore Mike Woods (28-350, 3 TD), with Trey Knox (27-366, 3) and Treylon Burks (25-389) not far behind. How has Burks not scored this season? Tyson Morris (13-155, 1), TE Grayson Gunter (4-39) and Koilan Jackson (3-38, 1) form the next wave, with De'Vion Warren (3-20) questionable.

LSU Ja'Marr Chase (57-1,116 yards, 13 TD) and Justin Jefferson (71-1,010, 11) are the only FBS tandem with 1,000-plus receiving yards. Chase averages a team-best 19.6 yards per catch. TE Thaddeus Moss (32-355, 1) is the son of NFL great Randy Moss. Terrace Marshall Jr. (28-410, 8), Racey McMath (11-170, 2), Stephen Sullivan (11-121) and Derrick Dillon (9-152, 2) chip in.

ADVANTAGE LSU

Line

ARKANSAS If this lighter-than-average unit can make it to Saturday intact, the Hogs could start the same five in consecutive games for the first time since weeks 2-3. C Ty Clary and RT Dalton Wagner have started all 10 games, while Ricky Stromberg has started nine, the last seven at RG. Myron Cunningham is improving at LT as an eight-game starter. LG Austin Capps' senior year has been sidetracked by injuries.

LSU The Tigers look like a dominating front with four second-year starters and a unit average of 6-4, 325 pounds. The group is led by well-regarded C Lloyd Cushenberry, who has 34 career starts. LT Saahdiq Charles, RT Austin Deculus (6-7, 322) and RG Damien Lewis are upperclassmen and returning starters. LG Adrian Magee (6-4, 343) is a senior and the lone non-returning starter.

ADVANTAGE LSU

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS The Hogs have gone three games without a sack. Senior sack leader McTelvin Agim (36 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 hurries) is an East-West Shrine Bowl invitee. Gabe Richardson (31, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks), T.J. Smith (19, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks), Mataio Soli (17, 1.5 TFL, 2 hurries), Isaiah Nichols (16), Jamario Bell (13, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks), Collin Clay (13), Zach Williams (12) and Jonathan Marshall (12, 2 TFL) rotate.

LSU The Tigers are deep at end, with Neil Farrell Jr. (38, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 hurries), Glen Logan (15, 1 sack, 2 PBU), Rashard Lawrence (14, 1.5 sacks, 3 PBU) and Breiden Fehoko (13, 5 TFL) all rotating through. NT Tyler Shelvin (33, 3 TFL, 2 PBU) is an active 346-pounder who is hard to move. Siaki Ika (11, 1.5 TFL) and Joseph Evans (7) also have gotten time at the nose in the base 3-4.

ADVANTAGE LSU

Linebackers

ARKANSAS MLB De'Jon Harris (82, 3.5 TFL, 2 FR, 2 PBU) is motivated returning near his home. He needs to average nine tackles to finish with 100 again. Bumper Pool (76, 5.5 TFL, 4 PBU) rested an injury last week but is ready. Grant Morgan (36, 3 TFL, 1 sack) and another south Louisiana product Andrew Parker (4) are the next two up, with Hayden Henry (31, 1 sack) recovering from an upper body issue.

LSU The top LSU ILBs are Jacob Phillips (82, 4.5 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 FF) and Patrick Queen (52, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU) with Micah Baskerville (12, 3 TFL, 1 sack) playing in reserve. OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (38, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 hurries) stands out. Damone Clark (34, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Andre Anthony (9, 1 sack) have gotten more action with Michael Divinity (23, 3 sacks) sidelined by suspension.

ADVANTAGE LSU

Secondary

ARKANSAS Lack of depth has again hurt the Hogs. Kamren Curl (75, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR, 1 FF) and Joe Foucha (70, 1 INT, 1 PBU) have played major reps ahead of Myles Mason (20, 1 TFL) and others. Montaric Brown (33, 1 INT, 3 PBU) and Jarques McClellion (27, 4 PBU) are spelled at CB by LaDarrius Bishop (15) and Malik Chavis (4). Nickels are Greg Brooks (24, 3 PBU) and Micahh Smith (18, 2 PBU).

LSU Top NFL prospect safety Grant Delpit (50, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 INT) is questionable with an ankle injury. That means more time for JaCoby Stevens (65, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT), Kary Vincent Jr. (32, 1 TFL, 2 INT) and others. Starting CBs Kristian Fulton (25, 9 PBU, 1 INT) and Derek Stingley Jr. (24, 4 INT), who is targeted often, are backed by Cordale Flott (13, 3 PBU) and Jay Ward (3, 1 PBU).

ADVANTAGE LSU

Special teams

ARKANSAS Arkansas PK Connor Limpert (12 of 15 FG, 25 of 26 PAT) is on track to be the program's all-time FG percentage leader. Treylon Burks averages 10.8 yards per punt return and 23.3 yards per kickoff return. The job at punter is up for grabs between Sam Loy (39.5) and Reid Bauer (36.7). Arkansas is No. 91 in net punting at 37.1 yards per punt.

LSU PK Cade York is 16 of 19 on FGs, 56 of 60 on PATs. Avery Atkins has 73 touchbacks on 88 kicks for a superb 82.9%. Zach Von Rosenberg averages 43.0 yards on 30 punts, and LSU is No. 74 in net punting (37.8). The Tigers have double the kickoffs and half the punts of their opponents. The Tigers' punt returners average 12.3 yards with 2 TDs. KOR Clyde Edwards-Helaire averages 22.1 yards per return.

ADVANTAGE None

Intangibles

ARKANSAS What kind of gumption will the Razorbacks drum up for interim Coach Barry Lunney Jr. after the firing of Chad Morris? Lunney can point to a huge win here four years ago in a night game, when the Razorbacks jumped on top early. The open week should have helped the Razorbacks, who had time to work some surprises into the game plan. Most expect a more inspired effort.

LSU No. 1 LSU has the best resume in college football with a dynamic offense leading the way. The Tigers had a strong showing at Ole Miss last week but showed a couple of areas of concern, particularly defending the run and edge defense. This game has "trap" written on it with a revenge game vs. Texas A&M looming, but the talent and incentive differential favor the Tigers.

ADVANTAGE LSU

