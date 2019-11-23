Arkansas wins NCAA championship in cross country

The University of Arkansas women won the team title at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind., completing a sweep of team championships in running sports during the 2019 calendar year.

The Razorbacks won the NCAA indoor and outdoor track and field championships earlier this year.

The cross country championship was the fifth won in the three sports by longtime Arkansas coach Lance Harter, and the Razorbacks’ first in women’s cross country. Harter had four national runner-up finishers at Arkansas in the 1990s.

Paced by third- and fourth-place finishes from seniors Katie Izzo and Taylor Werner, the Razorbacks scored 96 points and finished just ahead of second-place BYU with 102.

Izzo finished the 6,000-meter race in 19:59.3. Izzo, who transferred from Cal Poly, finished last year’s race 82nd overall, one place behind Werner in 81st.

Werner’s fourth-place finish Saturday came in 20:11.1.

Izzo and Werner finished ahead of three BYU runners - Courtney Wayment, Erica Birk and Whittni Orton - who came in fifth, sixth and seventh.

Arkansas’ Devin Clark finished 21st in 20:32.5 and Carina Viljoen was 28th in 20:39.8. Lauren Gregory also scored for the Razorbacks with a 60th-place finish in 13:49.0.

New Mexico junior Weini Kelati won the individual title in 19.47.5.

The Razorbacks made their move after the 2K marker when they were in third place overall with Izzo in sixth, Werner seventh, Clark 29th and Viljoen 30th.

Arkansas is the third women’s team to win three consecutive championships in the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. Oregon, during the 2016-17 academic year, was the last to accomplish the sweep.