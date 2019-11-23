Fort Smith Northside's Jaylin Williams commits to Arkansas

Fort Smith Northside forward Jaylin Williams has committed to Arkansas.

Williams, 6-10, 235 pounds, chose the Hogs over Auburn. He also had scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, UConn, Illinois, Texas A&M, Iowa State and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 center and No. 87 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Williams averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while leading the Grizzlies to the Class 6A state championship as a junior.

He is Arkansas' third committed player in the 2020 class, along with shooting guard Moses Moody of Monteverde Academy in Florida, and Jacksonville guard Davonte Davis.

Davis has signed a binding national letter of intent with the Razorbacks. Williams and Davis played together on the 17-under Woodz Elite squad that played on the Nike EYBL circuit.



The Razorbacks also have a 2021 pledge from Duncan Powell of Desoto, Texas.