Discharge halt urged for Air Force informer

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin asked the head of the Air Force on Friday to halt discharge proceedings against a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower until investigators determine whether his commanders are retaliating against him for complaining about sexual assaults in his unit.

Master Sgt. Jay Ellis complained to Baldwin last year about sexual assaults and harassment within his 115th Fighter Wing squadron, spurring two federal investigations that are still ongoing. Ellis filed a separate complaint in May alleging that his superiors are trying to discharge him on medical grounds and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. The Wisconsin National Guard’s inspector general is investigating those allegations, but the discharge process is still moving forward.

Baldwin, a Democrat, sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett asking her to put a hold on the discharge process until the reprisal investigation is complete. She said it’s “unacceptable” that the discharge process is proceeding despite the ongoing investigation and that it could discourage potential witnesses from coming forward in the sexual assault probes.

Barrett’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the Wisconsin senator’s request.