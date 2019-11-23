Filing challenges school-case claims

Attorneys for black students in the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts on Friday challenged recent assertions by the districts that they have met their school desegregation obligations.

The shortfalls, the attorneys contend, are in the areas of school district facilities, student discipline practices, academic achievement and/or staffing -- depending on the district.

In regard to the Pulaski County Special district, the attorneys said Friday that they will seek court relief "to address the inequality of Mills High School, as well as relief regarding College Station and Harris elementary schools."

The attorney team -- previously led by Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, before he died Oct. 28 -- is made up of Austin Porter Jr., Shawn G. Childs and Lawrence A. Walker of Little Rock, and Robert Pressman of Lexington, Mass. They represent the class of all black students in the two districts who used to be the Joshua intervenors but are now known as the McClendon intervenors in the 37-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The team sent its concerns about desegregation efforts in the districts -- along with plans for further inquiry -- to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Marshall is the presiding judge in the Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit. He has scheduled a multiweek court hearing starting in July to determine whether the two districts have met requirements to be declared unitary, or desegregated, and released from further federal court supervision of their desegregation efforts.

"We do have some discovery to do," Childs said Friday about the next steps in preparing for trial.

"This is the opening of the litigation process," Sam Jones, the attorney for the Pulaski County Special district, said about the submission of documents to the judge on Friday and late last month.

"We staked out the district's position," Jones said. "And the intervenors have said 'We don't agree with you. We don't agree with the Jacksonville position,' and 'We're going to pepper you with discovery and questions to show where we are right and you are wrong.'"

Jones said that he sent out earlier Friday the first round of discovery questions in the case to the intervenors, asking in essence why they do believe or don't believe that the district is unitary in terms of discipline, student achievement and facilities.

"We asked them to state their positions, their witnesses, their facts, and their documents that back up their positions," Jones said, adding that he expects that the attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district will do the same.

In regard to the Pulaski County Special district, the McClendon attorneys on Friday focused attention on whether the county district has appropriately equalized the condition of its campuses, particularly in the construction of the new Mills High in the district's southeast section as compared with the new Robinson Middle in the more affluent, predominantly white, west side of the school system.

The intervenors' attorneys said, for example, that they don't understand the district's positions and plans for expanding classroom space at the Mills campus. They said the district is not responsive to questions raised by the intervenors about the construction projects and that changes for the Mills campus are being done "at a snail's pace."

The attorneys also said that the state and Education Secretary Johnny Key may have some responsibility in correcting any deficiencies in the planning and building of the new Mills High because the district was under state control for financial distress at the time planning and construction decisions for Mills were made.

"Intervenors maintain that the state/commissioner's role will support requiring the state's participation in a remedy, if the Court ultimately agrees that a Mills High, Plan 2000-based remedy is warranted," the attorneys wrote.

Plan 2000 is the district's federal court-approved desegregation plan.

The McClendon attorneys also highlighted for the judge provisions about College Station and Harris elementaries in the school district's 2015 Facility Master Plan sent to the state Department of Education.

That master plan said the two elementary campuses -- both in parts of the district with relatively high poverty and high percentages of black families -- can and have been improved. "But absent a complete replacement, facility parity is not attainable," the plan also said.

Should the judge ultimately order replacement schools for Harris and College Station, the judge would need to retain jurisdiction to ensure proper implementation, the attorneys said.

The attorneys will in the weeks and months before the summer trial seek data on student enrollment by race, sex and school and compare that to the race, sex and schools of students who have been disciplined over several years.

Discipline techniques, criteria for student assignment to alternative education and multi-age classrooms and the results from other discipline initiatives will be analyzed to determine the impact of the practices on students, the attorneys said.

A recent discipline report prepared by Margie Powell, the judge's expert in the desegregation case, was complimentary of the district's efforts.

"Intervenors did not have the opportunity to provide input, to be considered for possible inclusion in the report," the attorneys wrote about Powell's findings.

"Intervenors plan to identify the expert's request for information to the district on this topic and to secure a copy of all documents provided to the expert by the District. Intervenors will request an interview opportunity to learn other elements of the process followed in preparing the report and to discuss its content. One wonders, for example, how many of the claimed documents evidencing implementation the Court expert examined."

On the matter of student achievement and initiatives to reduce the achievement gap between black and white students, district representatives expressed a belief that they are in compliance with Plan 2000. They identified approximately 22 "approaches," to raising student achievement and reducing the achievement gap between black and white students, the McClendon attorneys wrote.

The team questioned just how long those efforts have been in place.

"Several months of implementation cannot 'prove a long-term good-faith commitment to the requirements of the plan,'" they wrote. "Intervenors will identify ways to assess actual implementation of the programs identified, including the duration element."

The McClendon attorneys targeted discipline, student achievement and staffing initiatives in the Jacksonville district in the Friday court filing. The attorneys said they intend to ask to meet with Powell about her recent findings on discipline practices, student achievement and staffing incentives in the Jacksonville system.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Sam Jones, attorney for the Pulaski County Special School District.

A Section on 11/23/2019