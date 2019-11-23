Givens' 95-yard TD run sparks unbeaten Warriors

Little Rock Christian running back Kendel Givens (20) pulls away from Wynne linebacker Tre’von Holmes (5) during Friday’s 52-21 victory at Warrior Field in Little Rock. Givens finished with 23 rushes for 293 yards. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1123lrchristian.

Wynne was making things uncomfortable for defending Class 5A state champion Little Rock Christian at Warrior Field on Friday night.

Little Rock Christian's Kendel Givens decided his team needed some breathing room.

Givens, Little Rock Christian's 5-9, 220-pound running back, broke free for a 95-yard touchdown run to turn the momentum in favor of the Warriors, quickly turning a 10-point game into a 52-21 quarterfinal victory for their 22nd consecutive victory.

The 31-point victory margin was not indicative of how competitive the game was throughout the first half and early in the third quarter.

Wynne (7-5) trailed 31-21 at the half, received the second-half kickoff and drove to the Little Rock Christian 40 before being forced to punt, pinning the Warriors (11-0) at their 5 with 8:21 to play in the third quarter.

Givens, who carried 15 times for 141 yards in the first half, broke clean through the line after getting the handoff from quarterback Akeem Gilmore.

"I knew he was gone after the first 6 yards," wide receiver Chris Hightower said. "The defensive back turned his head and he was running right beside me. ... When he gets to midfield, he bursts, and it was over with. ... That play was huge. Game-changing."

Givens finished with 23 rushes for 293 yards, and he might have gone over 300 yards if not for two holding penalties negating long runs later in the third quarter.

"That run has been hitting all year," Givens said. "I just knew I had to get downhill and run that bad boy."

Givens said he did something different on that play.

"Man, I saw that open hole and I knew I couldn't bounce it," Givens said. "I'd been bouncing it all night. I knew once I hit it downhill it was off to the races."

Wynne Coach Van Paschal said the play knocked the wind out of the Yellowjackets, who scored late in the second quarter on an 89-yard drive to draw within 10 at halftime and then got the ball at the outset of the second half.

"Kaboom," Paschal said.

He was asked if the run was a back-breaker for the Yellowjackets.

"Well, you know, I guess it's a good way to say it," he said. "The bottom line is you have to play every down as if it's your last."

Little Rock Christian outgained Wynne 306-231 in the first half, but Wynne kept the game within reach -- scoring first after recovering a fumble on the kickoff, then completing an 85-yard catch and run from quarterback Holden Parker to Kavion Alston to take a 14-10 lead late in the first quarter.

The Warriors scored twice to go up 31-14 late in the first half, but the Yellowjackets drove 89 yards, behind Parker, to get within 10 points.

Wynne had a chance to pull within three points on its opening drive, but was forced to punt after Parker's third-down pass slipped off the outstretched fingers of Javion Wilson in the end zone.

"They get a touchdown, and it's a 3-point game," Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said. "I felt like the second half we came out and did what we had to do."

Givens' run put the Warriors up 38-21, and Little Rock Christian recovered a pooch kickoff at the Wynne 29 to set up another score, a 5-yard run by Gilmore.

The score was 52-21 after the Warriors forced a Wynne punt and Gilmore hit Hightower for a 30-yard touchdown pass to complete a run of 21 points in less than five minutes.

Cohu told his team that he was proud of the way they tightened up defense in the second half, then turned to Givens.

"Way to take over the game, big man," Cohu said.

Givens' teammates roared with delight.

WHITE HALL 24, ALMA 17

ALMA -- Donte Buckner capped a 74-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left to help White Hall (8-4) defeat Alma (5-7).

Buckner finished with 104 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries for the Bulldogs, who will travel to Little Rock Christian for a semifinal game Friday.

White Hall trailed 14-0 at halftime, but tied the game at 14-14 by the end of the third quarter on Matthew Martinez' 71-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Johnson and Buckner's 1-yard scoring run.

Kyler Barnes' 23-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Olof Olsson's 35-yard field goal for the Airedales tied the game at 17-17 with 6:00 left.

