• Janie Van Heerden, a caretaker at an orphanage for rhino calves in Limpopo province, South Africa, said Hunter, a Belgian Malinois guard dog, has befriended a baby giraffe called Jazz that a farmer found abandoned at birth and took to the orphanage.

• Joseph Bobadilla, 25, and Rebecca Evans, 41, who are Dallas County, Texas, sheriff's deputies and were working off-duty guarding a Dallas Home Depot store that was destroyed in an Oct. 20 tornado, face theft charges after being accused of stealing items from the store and reselling them.

• Jeff Evangelos, a state legislator from Friendship, Maine, objected to the macabre humor that the state's chief medical examiner used in a 2017 job posting, which touted Maine benefits such as a "really short season for decomposing bodies" and the fact that bodies are "lost at sea," calling the references "beyond sick."

• Brian Wilson, 32, an inmate at a medium-security federal prison in Atlanta, is getting extra time behind bars after he used a contraband cellphone to post images on social media, including a selfie, and live­stream content from his cell.

• Tiffany Flenaugh, 29, on trial for waving a loaded pistol in a bar in Fairbanks, Alaska, faces new charges after authorities said that during a break in her trial, she stole the .45-caliber gun from an evidence box in the courtroom and tried to hide it in the snow outside the courthouse.

• Cenen Placencia, 71, of Kodiak, Alaska, who arrived at Anchorage's airport with 740 grams of heroin and 389 grams of methamphetamine hidden in spoiled goat intestines packed in a fish box with pieces of frozen meat, faces drug trafficking charges, police said.

• Rutledge Deas IV, 29, of New Orleans was charged with human trafficking after investigators said he posed as a disabled teen to dupe at least four female caregivers hired through a babysitting app to change his diapers.

• Brandon Ayscue, 24, a tow truck driver in Durham, N.C., is accused of shooting and slashing a 45-year-old driver who fought with Ayscue when Ayscue attempted to tow away the man's vehicle while the man was still in it.

• Anne Sabol of Port St. Lucie, Fla., said a black Labrador "jumped out of the car, wagging his tail" after police were able to stop the car that was stuck in reverse, backing in circles in a cul-de-sac after the driver had exited.

