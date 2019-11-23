Sections
In the news

Today at 3:12 a.m. | Updated November 23, 2019 at 3:12 a.m.

Janie Van Heerden, a caretaker at an orphanage for rhino calves in Limpopo province, South Africa, said Hunter, a Belgian Malinois guard dog, has befriended a baby giraffe called Jazz that a farmer found abandoned at birth and took to the orphanage.

Joseph Bobadilla, 25, and Rebecca Evans, 41, who are Dallas County, Texas, sheriff's deputies and were working off-duty guarding a Dallas Home Depot store that was destroyed in an Oct. 20 tornado, face theft charges after being accused of stealing items from the store and reselling them.

Jeff Evangelos, a state legislator from Friendship, Maine, objected to the macabre humor that the state's chief medical examiner used in a 2017 job posting, which touted Maine benefits such as a "really short season for decomposing bodies" and the fact that bodies are "lost at sea," calling the references "beyond sick."

Brian Wilson, 32, an inmate at a medium-security federal prison in Atlanta, is getting extra time behind bars after he used a contraband cellphone to post images on social media, including a selfie, and live­stream content from his cell.

Tiffany Flenaugh, 29, on trial for waving a loaded pistol in a bar in Fairbanks, Alaska, faces new charges after authorities said that during a break in her trial, she stole the .45-caliber gun from an evidence box in the courtroom and tried to hide it in the snow outside the courthouse.

Cenen Placencia, 71, of Kodiak, Alaska, who arrived at Anchorage's airport with 740 grams of heroin and 389 grams of methamphetamine hidden in spoiled goat intestines packed in a fish box with pieces of frozen meat, faces drug trafficking charges, police said.

Rutledge Deas IV, 29, of New Orleans was charged with human trafficking after investigators said he posed as a disabled teen to dupe at least four female caregivers hired through a babysitting app to change his diapers.

Brandon Ayscue, 24, a tow truck driver in Durham, N.C., is accused of shooting and slashing a 45-year-old driver who fought with Ayscue when Ayscue attempted to tow away the man's vehicle while the man was still in it.

Anne Sabol of Port St. Lucie, Fla., said a black Labrador "jumped out of the car, wagging his tail" after police were able to stop the car that was stuck in reverse, backing in circles in a cul-de-sac after the driver had exited.

A Section on 11/23/2019

Print Headline: In the news

