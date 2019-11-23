Iran ordered to pay Post writer $180M

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the government of Iran to pay Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and his family $180 million in damages for his 18-month detention during U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in 2014, saying it was justified to defer future taking of American hostages.

Rezaian, then The Post's Tehran-based correspondent, was seized on July 22, 2014. He and his newlywed wife were arrested, placed separately in solitary confinement, and threatened with execution, physical mutilation and dismemberment, his family testified in federal court in Washington earlier this year. His wife was detained for two months.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon of Washington entered a default judgment against Iran, which by its custom did not answer the lawsuit, after a multiday evidentiary hearing in January.

The court ordered Iran to pay Rezaian $23.8 million in compensatory damages for pain and suffering and economic losses; his brother, Ali, $2.7 million and their mother, Mary, $3.1 million for similar claims; and the family $150 million in punitive damages.

"Holding a man hostage and torturing him to gain leverage in negotiations with the United States is outrageous, deserving of punishment, and surely in need of deterrence," Leon wrote in a 30-page opinion.

Rezaian was released with two other Americans in a prisoner swap completed Jan. 16, 2016, the day the nuclear pact was implemented.

Ex-CIA case agent guilty of espionage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A former CIA case agent was sentenced to 19 years in prison Friday for an espionage conspiracy in which prosecutors say he received more than $840,000 from China to divulge the names of human sources and his knowledge of spycraft.

The sentence imposed on Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 55, was significantly longer than the 10 years sought by defense attorneys.

Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage, but prosecutors and defense lawyers disagreed about whether there was proof Lee carried out any actual espionage. Lee's lawyers disputed that their client's conduct was anywhere near as severe as the government described.

Prosecutors say Chinese intelligence officers gave Lee more than $840,000 over a three-year period beginning in 2010, and that Lee likely gave them all the information he had from a 13-year career as a CIA case officer.

Lee, a case agent from 1994 to 2007, was accused of turning over information that was discovered in a notebook and thumb drive found in his possession that included the names of eight CIA clandestine human sources.

Defense lawyers say the government never proved that the money came from China or that Lee ever carried out any plans to deliver government secrets.

High court to hear men's no-fly case

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the Trump administration's bid to end a lawsuit filed by Muslim men who said they were placed on the government's no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants.

The three foreign-born men claim in the lawsuit that their religious convictions led them to rebuff FBI agents who wanted them to inform on people within their Muslim communities. The men claim the agents then placed or kept them on the list of people prevented from flying because they are considered a threat.

The issue before the court is whether they can seek money damages from the agents under a 1993 federal religious freedom law.

The men have since been removed from the no-fly list. Arguments probably will take place in March.

