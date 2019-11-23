Judge hears case about death in Texarkana jail

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A federal judge heard arguments Thursday afternoon in a civil case stemming from the July 1, 2016, death of a severely diabetic 20-year-old in the Bi-State Jail.

Texarkana lawyer David Carter, who represents the family of Morgan Angerbauer, recently filed a motion to compel the defense to turn over documents in the case, which the defendants argue aren't relevant.

Defendants in the suit include LaSalle Corrections, the private company that has managed the jail since 2013, Bowie County and former licensed vocational nurse Brittany Johnson, who served a six-month jail term after pleading guilty to misdemeanor negligent homicide in the death.

U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder listened to arguments Thursday from Carter and Texarkana lawyer Paul Miller, who represents LaSalle.

Carter told Schroeder that Angerbauer was booked into jail June 28, 2016. Angerbauer provided a false name to a police officer and was arrested on a motion to revoke probation she was serving for possession of methamphetamine.

Carter said LaSalle's medical protocol in place at the time of Angerbauer's arrest required blood sugar checks three times daily for diabetics. Carter noted that Angerbauer's sugar was first checked July 29, 2016, and that readings on a glucometer at the jail showed repeated readings of "high," which meant her level was so high it could not be measured by the device and indicated a level of at least 500.

Carter played a video clip for Schroeder recorded the morning of June 30, 2016. In the clip, Angerbauer is sitting on the floor in the jail and appears weak and listless. A correctional officer brings Angerbauer a trash can, and when three officers help Angerbauer to her feet she appears unsteady and unable to stand upright.

Carter said Angerbauer was walked to the nurse's station before being placed in a medical observation cell just a few feet from the nurse's station and emphasized that Angerbauer "never came out" of the cell alive.

Miller described Angerbauer as a "brittle diabetic" whose diabetic condition is fragile and rare and was unknown to jail staff. Miller said jail staff believed Angerbauer's lethargy and inability to stand unassisted stemmed from drug abuse.

Carter said records show jail and nursing staff failed to conduct the required face-to-face checks of Angerbauer as required by Texas Jail Standards. Inmates in special cells, such as isolation or medical, must be checked every 30 minutes while all other detainees must be checked at least once hourly.

Carter argued that failing to perform checks as required was not an anomaly in Angerbauer's case as such failures have been documented in multiple other in-custody death investigations in Bowie County and in other Texas jails run by LaSalle. Carter said LaSalle routinely conducts "critical incident reviews" and sometimes "serious incident reviews" when a death occurs in a LaSalle-managed facility.

Carter said he has asked LaSalle to provide copies of such reports detailing internal LaSalle investigations in 19 other cases involving jail deaths in Bowie and several other Texas counties to determine if LaSalle staff failed to conduct face-to-face checks in other Texas jails.

Miller said the in-custody deaths for which Carter is seeking reports aren't similar to one another or to Angerbauer's death.

"I think this emphasis on the checks is a bit of a subterfuge considering what we're dealing with here," Miller said.

Also discussed Thursday was Carter's request for LaSalle records concerning any disciplinary actions taken against staff for failing to conduct required checks and/or falsifying records to show they were performed. Miller argued that searching through paper files at other LaSalle facilities would be overly burdensome.

Carter said LaSalle has refused to turn over a copy of new medical protocols put in place when a new doctor assumed the role of medical director for the Bowie County jail.

Miller argued that the only policy that is relevant to the case is the one in place at the time of Angerbauer's death.

Schroeder questioned Miller about how the new policy could be used to impeach a witness who might testify that a medical protocol was impossible or impractical if the new policy contradicts such an assertion.

Carter and Miller told Schroeder they are still working to resolve Carter's request for an information search of emails stored in a cloud server which might contain terms such as "offender checks" and "falsification."

The final issue discussed was Carter's request for financial statements from the main company managing the Bowie County jail and for an associated company also named as a defendant in the case. Carter said the second company is listed on the jail's management contract as a guarantor and should be required to provide the financial information.

Schroeder encouraged Carter and Miller to continue to work to resolve the issues they think they can and promised to rule on the other disputes either next week or shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile, Bowie County remains on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards list of noncompliant jails. Bowie County has been on the commission's list of noncompliant jails since August.

A special inspection triggered by the July 6 death of Michael Rodden found that jail staff were documenting required face-to-face checks of inmates despite video surveillance footage that showed the contacts did not occur.

