LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern

Senior running back Jamal Jones’ career at Arkansas State has been hampered by injuries, and he was mired deep down the Red Wolves’ depth chart. But his opportunity to contribute finally arrived this season. - Photo by Staci Vandagriff
You will be redirected to the live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/1123asulive/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.