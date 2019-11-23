A burned-out vehicle sits Friday in the West Bank village of Majdal after an attack that Palestinians said was carried out by Israeli settlers.

Palestinians say settlers raided villages

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- Israeli settlers attacked five villages in the occupied West Bank overnight, torching vehicles and olive trees, and leaving graffiti on the walls of homes, Palestinian officials said Friday.

Ghassan Daghlas, a spokesman for the Nablus governorate, said the Jewish settlers set fire to five cars and spray-painted graffiti on more than 20 others. Villagers circulated photos of the damage on social media.

Israeli police say they are investigating the reports and that police and military units will visit the area.

Hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast War. The Palestinians claim the West Bank as part of their future state.

Hard-line settlers have been known to carry out "price tag" attacks in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement expansion. It was unclear what sparked the latest attack.

In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, Palestinian health authorities said a man died of wounds he suffered in an Israeli airstrike earlier this month that killed eight members of his family. The Gaza Health Ministry identified the man as 40-year-old Mohammed Abu Malhous.

Those killed in the airstrike included two women and five children under the age of 13.

Verdict guilty in New Zealand date death

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane.

Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through the dating app Tinder, going out for drinks with him, and then returning to his hotel apartment in central Auckland.

Prosecutors said the man strangled Millane. Defense lawyers claimed the death was accidental after the pair engaged in consensual erotic choking that went too far.

But jurors didn't buy the defense. After the three-week trial, they deliberated for about five hours Friday afternoon before returning the guilty verdict.

The name of the 27-year-old man is being kept secret for now by court order, a restriction that is sometimes imposed in the New Zealand judicial system. The man likely will face a mandatory life sentence, which comes with a minimum 10-year non-parole period. He is to be sentenced Feb. 21.

Stray shot said to kill activist in Somalia

JOHANNESBURG -- Preliminary investigations show that a Somali Canadian peace activist was killed by a stray bullet this week in Mogadishu, the peacekeeping mission in Somalia said Friday, while some family members at her funeral shouted, "We want justice."

The statement by the African Union mission said Almaas Elman was hit while traveling in a car Wednesday inside a heavily defended base near the international airport where many diplomats and aid workers have offices in the Horn of Africa nation.

The former diplomat was the latest member of Somalia's diaspora to be killed after returning home to help rebuild the country after decades of conflict, including a Somali Canadian journalist who died in a bomb blast in July. Elman's family founded a prominent peace center in Somalia and her sister, Ilwad, was reportedly was on the short list for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement Thursday, Ilwad Elman said her sister would be laid to rest at a mosque in Mogadishu during Friday prayers. "Thank you for all of the love."

The African Union statement said there was no record of a weapon being fired inside the base at the time Almaas Elman was shot and other stray bullets had been reported previously. It called her death "heart-wrenching and unfortunate."

Almaas Elman had been working with the European Union in Somalia. "We had been blessed by her energy for the last months. Her memory will be with us," the EU ambassador, Nicolas Berlanga, tweeted.

Turkey's detainee called attack planner

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's interior minister has identified a key Islamic State suspect captured by the country's forces in Syria as the reported mastermind behind attacks in Russia and Germany, according to a newspaper report Friday.

Turkey had announced last week that it detained an "important" Islamic State figure but did not name him. In an interview published in Hurriyet newspaper, Suleyman Soylu identified the man as Yusuf Huba, describing him as a high-ranking Islamic State member. Soylu said the man is accused of planning and ordering a bomb attack in Russia in 2018 as well as an attack at a supermarket in Germany.

Turkey has been highlighting what it says is its fight against the Islamic State group, in the face of accusations that the Turkish military offensive last month to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria would allow for a resurgence of the militants.

The interior minister said the suspect also is known as Abu Jihad al-Din al-Nasir Ubeyde and is being held and questioned in Syria, in an area controlled by Turkey.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

