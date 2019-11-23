Wolverines muster late offensive burst

CENTERTON -- Bentonville West was in trouble after Conway scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a lead entering the fourth quarter.

That's when the Wolverines went back to work.

BENTONVILLE WEST 31, CONWAY 21 Conway^0^14^7^0^— 21 Bentonville^17^0^0^14^— 31 First Quarter West — FG Travis 22, 7:32 West — Whitlatch 1 run (Travis kick), 2:57 West — Higson 1 run (Travis kick), 0:41 Second Quarter Con — Shane Smith 26 pass from Mccuin (Hogue kick), 6:33 Con — Manny Smith 20 run (Hogue kick), 0:48 Third Quarter Con — Manny Smith 66 run (Hogue kick), 6:58 Fourth Quarter West — Humes 26 pass from McDonald (Travis kick), 9:35 West — Whitlatch 65 run (Travis kick), 5:18

Bentonville West scored on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter and defeated Conway 31-21 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state playoffs at Wolverine Stadium.

Bentonville West took a 24-21 lead when Dalton McDonald connected with Brandon Humes on a touchdown pass over the middle with 9:35 left in the game. West made a defensive stop and Nick Whitlatch put the Wolverines ahead 31-21 with a 65-yard burst up the middle with 5:18 remaining.

Bentonville West desperately needed the big plays after Conway rallied from a 17-0 deficit in the first quarter. Whitlatch finished with 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Bentonville West. Manny Smith ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead Conway.

"We've got some playoff shirts that say 'Finish the Fight' and that's what we did," Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "We could've very easily quit the fight -- we took a blow there in the third quarter -- but we battled back and did what we were supposed to do."

Bentonville West (7-4) advances to face Bryant next week in the semifinals. The game is a rematch from Sept. 13 when No. 1 Bryant defeated the Wolverines 38-0.

"We've got a tough road ahead this week but, hey, we're one of four teams left," Pratt said.

Trey Travis kicked a 22-yard field goal followed by 1-yard touchdown runs from Nick Whitlatch and Jonas Higson to give West a 17-0 lead after one quarter. Higson's run came after Stephen Dyson recovered a fumble on the kickoff by Conway.

Conway (8-4) got to within 17-14 at halftime following two mistakes by Bentonville West. Dalton McDonald overthrew an intended receiver and senior defensive back Riley White intercepted at the 42. Conway quarterback Nick McCuin then connected with Shane Smith for a 26-yard touchdown for the Wampus Cats' first score.

A roughing the kicker penalty kept a Conway possession alive and Manny Smith scored on a 20-yard run to cut the Bentonville West lead to 17-14 at halftime.

