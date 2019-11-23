PREP FOOTBALL Wilkinson powers Greenwood past Siloam Springs

GREENWOOD -- Hunter Wilkinson was just what Greenwood needed Friday to get past Siloam Springs in the second half.

Wilkinson rushed for 157 of his 220 yards in the second half as Greenwood broke a 7-7 tie and pulled away for a 24-7 victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on a cold, rainy night at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

"He was good and we had some holes, and that's how it works together on that," said Greenwood coach Rick Jones. "But he was good. He was hitting the creases and we were making some chunk plays where we could get him into the second or third level. That's huge to be able to do that."

With Greenwood receiving the ball to start the second half, Wilkinson broke runs of 17 and 10 yards into Panthers' territory and then finished up the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with 10 minutes, 6 seconds left in the third quarter.

Siloam Springs answered with a drive to the Greenwood 34, but the Bulldogs stuffed Jackson Norberg for a loss on fourth down to get the ball back.

The Bulldogs (10-1) got runs of 15 and 22 yards by Wilkinson on the next drive and wound up settling for a Jackson Stewart field goal to go up 17-7 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

Siloam Springs drove into Greenwood territory again to open fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass from Taylor Pool to Tate Criner, but that drive also stalled and the Panthers (5-7) again turned the ball over on downs.

Wilkinson went back to work and his 36-yard run helped set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jace Presley to Treyton Dawson with 7:45 left to make it 24-7.

Greenwood finished with 45 carries as a team for 256 yards, giving Siloam Springs a taste of what the Panthers had done to their last two opponents on the ground.

"Second half (Greenwood) got after us up front," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "They really did a good job on the offensive line. You know it's tough medicine for us because we're a physical football team, but they came out and kind of got after us a little bit at the line of scrimmage. Our kids battled and played as hard as they could. I'm very proud of them."

The Panthers stunned the home crowd with an 80-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter to go up 7-0 on a 5-yard run by Norberg. Norberg finished with 35 carries for 145 yards and went over 1,300 yards rushing for the season.

Greenwood tied it up on the next possession on a 17-yard pass from Presley to Caden Brown.

Presley finished 15 of 23 for 138 yards and two scores.

"We were a little sluggish coming out, but I don't think that was because of the bye week," Jones said. "It just took us a little time to get going because they have improved a ton since we played them the first time. I give them a lot of credit."

Greenwood 24, Siloam Springs 7 Siloam Springs 7 0 0 0 — 7 Greenwood 0 7 10 7 — 24 First Quarter Siloam — Norberg 5 run (Losh kick), 0:25. Second Quarter Greenwood — Brown 17 pass from Presley (Stewart kick), 10:07. Third Quarter Greenwood — Wilkinson 9 run (Stewart kick), 10:06. Greenwood — FG Stewart 27, 0:43. Fourth Quarter Greenwood — Dawson 14 pass from Presley (Stewart kick), 7:45.

Four Downs

• Siloam Springs finished with 214 yards of offense.

• The Bulldogs did not commit a penalty in the second half.

• Greenwood finished with 394 yards of total offense, with 240 of those yards in the second half.

• Greenwood advances to the Class 6A semifinals at 6A-East No. 1 Searcy on Nov. 29. Searcy defeated Pine Bluff 55-15 on Friday.

Sports on 11/23/2019