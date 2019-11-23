Prep Basketball Roundup

BASKETBALL

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 66, Clinton 38

The Wildcats routed the host team to advance to the finals of the Clinton Tournament.

Nick Buchanan led the way for Har-Ber (2-0) with 26 points. Garrett Pieroni added 11, and Lawson Jenkins finished with 9.

Kragen Bradley led Clinton with 14, and Reid Hensley finished with 10.

Harrison 56, Subiaco Academy 47

The Goblins (1-1) earned a nonconference win Thursday as Ben Elliott scored a game-high 18 points

Jackson Frederick, Matthew Kremers and Ivan Martin all scored 12 points for Subiaco Academy.

Subiaco Academy will be off until Dec. 6 when it takes on Rogers High in the Van Buren Classic.

Valley Springs 60, Pottsville 58 (OT)

Issac Ragland scored a game-high 27 points as the Tigers claimed an overtime win Thursday night.

The game was tied at 49-49 at the end of regulation.

Teagan James added 10 for Valley Springs (8-0).

Trey Thurman led Pottsville (1-2) with 16 points and Ben Jones added 10.

Shiloh Christian 77, Lincoln 66

Seth Rosenfield scored 47 points to power the Saints to a season-opening win Thursday night.

Elkins 73, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 32

Paxton Brewer and Caden Vaught each scored 21 points to lead Elkins past Haas Hall-Fayetteville.

Kain Johnson added 13 points for Elkins (3-0) while Park Owen led Haas Hall-Fayetteville (3-5) with 13 points.

Bergman 78, Kingston 67

Chance Carter had 26 points as Bergman defeated Kingston and advanced to the championship game of the Arvest Invitational in Flippin.

Elijah Royce added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers (6-1), who outscored Kingston 26-15 in the third quarter and stretched a 38-33 halftime lead to a 64-48 cushion. Asher Fultz had 12 for Bergman.

Pea Ridge 58, Eureka Springs 33

Pea Ridge outscored Eureka Springs 25-4 in the third quarter as the Blackhawks won their season opener.

Noah Peterson had 17 points for Pea Ridge (1-0), whose outburst turned a 27-20 halftime lead into a 52-24 cushion. Brandon Whatley added 13 and Wes Wales 12 for the Blackhawks.

GIRLS

Elkins 59, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 14

Tiara Jackson and Kingsley Kestner each scored 12 points to lead Elkins past Haas Hall-Fayetteville.

Charity Moore added 11 points for Elkins while Kyla Johnson scored six for Haas Hall-Fayetteville.

Gentry 61, Decatur 29

Jaiden Wilmoth had 15 points to pace Gentry to a victory over Decatur.

Ahrya Reding added 12 for the Lady Pioneers, who had 11 players score.

Preps Sports on 11/23/2019