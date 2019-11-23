Woolbright's TD run, punt block carry Benton

BENTON -- Senior Jaden Woolbright ran for a touchdown and blocked a punt for a safety as Benton beat Jonesboro 18-7 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs on a misty Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Benton (8-3), the 6A-West champion and No. 1 playoff seed, will host West Memphis in next week's semifinals. The Panthers, riding an eight-game winning streak, have advanced to the 6A semifinals five times since 2014. Jonesboro (8-4) was also eliminated by Benton in the quarterfinals in 2016 (56-52) and last year (38-37).

Already without starting junior tailback Albert George (ankle sprain), Jonesboro played the final 3½ quarters without standout junior quarterback Cross Jumper, who injured his left knee on a 9-yard run. Benton built an 18-0 lead before Jonesboro scored its only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

"I hate that for him," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "Man, he's a heck of a competitor. We knew that everything was going to run through him -- run game, passing game, everything. It was unfortunate for him that he got hurt early. That probably changed the complexion of the way they played the game. But I think our defense was ready, regardless of who they had at QB, run-game wise."

Benton led 10-0 at halftime on a 27-yard field goal by junior Bryan Arajuo with 56 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Woolbright's 8-yard touchdown run from the Wildcat formation with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter. A starting linebacker, Woolbright gave Benton a 12-0 lead when he blocked punt out of the end zone for a safety with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter.

The Panthers took an 18-0 lead when junior quarterback Garrett Brown threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Brett Barbaree with 11:55 remaining in the game. The 13-play, 57-yard drive included a fourth-and-1 conversion by Woolbright (2-yard run to the Jonesboro 32) and a third-and-8 conversion (10-yard pass to the 8 from Brown to senior wide receiver Braden Murdock).

"We had to kind of flip the game plan just a little bit because of that misting rain," Harris said. "We couldn't keep our football dry. That mist was just sticking on it, and our quarterback had a hard time throwing. They're really good in the box and we struggled to run the football. I was just glad our kids just got in there and kind of grinded it out."

Jonesboro, limited to 10 total yards in the third quarter, scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass from sophomore backup quarterback Rykar Acebo to junior wide receiver Will Barre with 5:28 remaining. Jonesboro then recovered an onside kick, but its hopes ended when junior outside linebacker Jackson Drewry intercepted Acebo at the Benton 24 with 3:24 remaining.

"Offensively, we didn't have our 1,000-yard back coming in and lose our quarterback in the first quarter, but the kids kept battling and fighting," said Hurricane Coach Randy Coleman, whose team was the No. 4 seed from 6A-East. "Yeah, we're disappointed. We've ended three of the last four years with Benton. It leaves a little sting, but I love this group."

