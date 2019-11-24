Arkansas bringing national title home

Members of the Arkansas women’s cross county team celebrate after winning the NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind. The Razorbacks won the title, finishing with 96 points, six ahead of BYU.

The University of Arkansas women's cross country team accomplished a feat Saturday that only two programs had accomplished before the Razorbacks.

With their victory at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Ind., the Razorbacks completed a three-season sweep of national titles in running sports -- cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field.

Arkansas won indoor and outdoor NCAA titles earlier this year, and scored 96 points in the cross country meet Saturday to edge second-place BYU (102).

Oregon during the 2016-17 academic year and Texas during the 1986 calendar year were the only other women's teams to win the three NCAA meets consecutively.

"It's such rarified air considering the history of the NCAA," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said. "It's extra special that we can add that to our resume."

Katie Izzo and Taylor Werner led the Razorbacks with third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively, with times of 19:59.3 and 20:11.1 in the 6,000-meter race.

New Mexico's Weini Kelati won the race in 19:47.5, while Wisconsin's Alicia Monson was second in 19:57.1.

Izzo and Werner drastically improved their results from the cross country national meet a year ago when Werner finished 81st, one place ahead of Izzo, who was running for Cal Poly.

"I can't even put it into words," Izzo said of the championship. "It was just the most incredible feeling. We had the goal from the beginning of the season to win.

"I'm trying to think of a caption for my Instagram post to describe my feelings, and I can't even do it. It's just too good to be true."

Arkansas entered the race No. 1 in the national coaches poll, two places ahead of BYU, but the Razorbacks and Cougars had not run in the same race all year.

BYU runners Courtney Wayment, Erica Birk and Whittni Orton finished fifth, sixth and seventh to put the Cougars in good position, but the Razorbacks won thanks to finishes of 21st by Devin Clark, 28th by Carina Viljoen and 72nd by Lauren Gregory.

Izzo, Werner, Clark and Viljoen are seniors. Gregory is a junior.

BYU's two lowest scorers were Olivia Hoj (56th) and Anna Camp (60th).

The Cougars had a sizable lead on the Razorbacks and the rest of the field at 2,000 meters, but Arkansas made its move between the 2K and 4K markers.

"They followed the race plan and never lost composure," Harter said. "There was no panic. ... The race plan was just to try to be in position at 4K.

"From 4K to 6K, all five of them picked off one person here, one person there and I think that was the difference in the margin, to give us the win."

It was the first cross country national championship for Arkansas' women, whose previous best result was runner-up four times in the 1990s. Harter won eight consecutive NCAA Division II cross country titles at Cal Poly between 1982-89.

Harter said to win Arkansas' first cross country championship was special, especially given the practice by most other schools of allocating their scholarships in such a way that they specialize in cross country or track and field, but not all three sports like the Razorbacks strive to do.

"We just don't have a large room for error," Harter said. "Everybody has to stay healthy and contribute, and we were able to put it all together this year. In years past, if we had a mental breakdown or a physical breakdown, we couldn't cover that, whereas some of these distance factories just throw another person up on the board. On the track side of it, the sprint factories do the same thing.

"It's a situation where it's a very fine balancing act and we've been able to pull it off, especially in 2019."

