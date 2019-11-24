The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Anthony Bell, 5:04 a.m. Nov 15, 2019, property valued at $612.
• 4305 W. 28th St., residential, Ebony Jackson, 7:23 a.m. Nov. 15, 2019, property valued at $1,000.
• 17 Purdue Circle, residential, Domica Robinson, 11 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, property valued at $3,101.
72205
• 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Gerald Henderson, Jr., 2:45 a.m. Nov. 21, 2019, property value unknown.
72206
• 2901 Loma Drive, residential, Tiann Johnson, 5 p.m. Nov. 15, 2019, property valued at $5,360.
• 5503 Holly Springs Blvd., residential, Micah Martin, 6 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, property value unknown.
72209
• 8401 Dreher Lane, residential, Cecelia Shepherd, 8 a.m. Nov. 15, 2019, property valued at $4,701.
• 6500 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Janice Burgess, 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18, 2019, property valued at $450.
• 7411 Knollwood Road, residential, Allen Trammell, 2:57 p.m. Nov 12, 2019, property valued at $3,001.
• 7701 Brunelle Drive, residential, Sharon Stuckey, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, property valued at $7,201.
• 7501 Vega Drive, residential, Tia Walker, 11 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019, property valued at $801.
• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Lorener Washington, 12:36 a.m. Nov. 21, 2019, property value unknown.
72103
• 11510 Mabelvale West Road, commercial, Jason Croop, 1:29 a.m. Nov. 21, 2019, property valued at $200.
72227
• 7708 Cantrell Road, residential, Linda Bland, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019, property valued at $40,380.
SundayMonday on 11/24/2019
Print Headline: Burglaries