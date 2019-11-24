Ducks' CFP dreams come to an end

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert's passes in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday night.

Arizona State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) ended Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes and its nine-game winning streak. The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with their first victory over a top-five team since Oct. 14, 2017, against then No. 5 Washington.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference championship game.

The Sun Devils held on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6:38 span in a wild fourth quarter.

The Ducks, down 24-7 with 8:42 to play, scored twice on three-play drives. It took them 59 seconds to make it 24-14 on Cyrus Habibi-Likio's touchdown run, then 43 seconds to get Herbert's scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III.

Then, with Arizona State facing third-and-16, Daniels hit Brandon Aiyuk in stride for an 81-yard touchdown strike with 3:54 to play.

Herbert and Johnson connected again for a touchdown with 2:04 left, but Arizona State was able to run out the clock.

Daniels found holes in the secondary all night, hitting Frank Darby for touchdown passes of 57 and 26 yards. Daniels had eight completions of 17 yards or more as Arizona State scored 21 straight points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.

Daniels completed his first 12 passes of the game.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 28, TCU 24

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Oklahoma beat TCU to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Hurts ran for 173 yards and passed for 145. He became the third Oklahoma quarterback to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season.

Kennedy Brooks added 149 yards rushing for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1), who kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Max Duggan rushed for 92 and a touchdown for the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5), who missed a chance to become bowl eligible.

Oklahoma won its 20th consecutive November game dating to 2014. The Sooners outgained the Horned Frogs 511 yards to 204, but turned the ball over three times.

NO. 14 BAYLOR 24, TEXAS 10

WACO, Texas -- Charlie Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns and Baylor wrapped up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) have their sixth 10-win season, and fifth since 2011. This one comes just two years after the school's only 11-loss season in Coach Matt Rhule's debut when he took over in the aftermath of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that led to two-time Big 12 champion Coach Art Briles getting fired 3 1/2 years ago.

Texas (6-5, 4-4) lost for the third time in four games, ending its long-shot bid to get back to the Big 12 title game for the second year in a row.

Brewer, the junior quarterback from Austin whose dad and grandfather played for Texas, completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown, and ran 18 times for 75 yards and another score. But he left the game for good with 11 1/2 minutes remaining after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit when being tackled at the end of a 5-yard run.

NO. 19 CINCINNATI 15,

TEMPLE 13

CINCINNATI -- Michael Warren II ran 13 yards for a touchdown on a cold, raw night, Coby Bryant went 98 yards with a blocked extra-point attempt and Cincinnati clinched a spot in the American Athletic title game.

The Bearcats (10-1, 7-0) secured the AAC East title and remained the only unbeaten team in league play. They would host the title game if they win next week at No. 18 Memphis, which shares the AAC West lead.

Temple (7-4, 4-3) had won four in a row against Cincinnati with its dominant defense, but couldn't get enough out of its offense until too late on a windy, rainy night with temperatures in the 30s and snow falling in the closing minutes.

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder played despite a sore passing shoulder and was only 9 of 25 for 62 yards. Warren finished with 106 yards rushing.

Sports on 11/24/2019