Emily Suzanne Kordsmeier- Kevin Michael Fowler

Emily Suzanne Kordsmeier and Kevin Michael Fowler exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Edwards Catholic Church. The Rev. John Marconi of Our Lady of Holy Souls Catholic Church officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Cynthia and Steve Kordsmeier of Sherwood. Her grandparents are Irene and Louis G. Kordsmeier Jr. of Morrilton and Barbara and the late Gerald Cagle of Russellville.

The groom is the son of James Fowler and Tricia Brown of Little Rock and the late Kay Fowler. He is the grandson of the late Virginia and Dr. Kemal Kutait of Fort Smith, the late Mattie Inez Fowler of Little Rock and the late Dr. James M. Fowler of Mount Ida.

Music was by organist and vocalist Steve Guilmet and cellist Brie Anwar.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore an ivory crepe and Venice lace gown. The bodice with a decolletage neckline had hand-beaded lace and illusion sleeves.The trumpet-style skirt extended to a chapel train with scallops of Venice lace. She carried a bouquet of garden roses, eucalyptus, ranunculus, and spray roses.

The bride's honor attendants were Lauren Byram of Bryant and Monica Mace of Fort Worth. Bridesmaids were Amy Clark, sister of the bride and Tina Kordsmeier, sister-in-law of the bride, both of Sherwood; and Mara George, Colleen Clement and Jessica Kordsmeier, cousin of the bride, all of Little Rock. They wore gowns in shades of champagne, blush and dusty rose and carried bouquets of roses and eucalyptus.

Flower girl was Elliot Launet of Little Rock. Ring bearers were Henry Kordsmeier of Hensley, nephew of the bride, and Hays and Ford Fowler of Little Rock, nephews of the groom.

TJ Fowler of Little Rock was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Georges Launet, Bo Emmet, William Kalkbrenner, Sterling Warnock and Timothy Edwards, all Little Rock; and Mike Killingsworth of Memphis.

Guests were seated by Steven Kordsmeier of Hensley and Lance Kordsmeier of Sherwood, brothers of the bride, and Jeff Clark, also of Sherwood.

A reception at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church followed the ceremony. Guest tables covered in ivory jacquard cloths were centered with arrangements of hydrangeas, roses, stock, salal and eucalyptus with blush taper candles.

The bride has a doctor of pharmacy from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is a pharmacist.

The groom also has a doctor of pharmacy from UAMS and is a pharmacist.

After a honeymoon in New Zealand, the couple will live in Little Rock.

