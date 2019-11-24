Georgia tops A&M despite dull offense

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (left) can’t hang on to a pass as he is hit by Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder in the second half Saturday in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 19-13.

ATHENS, Ga. -- No. 4 Georgia is still on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

No thanks to the offense.

The No. 4 Bulldogs managed only one touchdown Saturday, but Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied Texas A&M for a lackluster 19-13 victory.

Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) wrapped up the league schedule with its fifth consecutive victory, but it was a struggle all the way.

On a wet day between the hedges, the Bulldogs managed only 260 total yards and didn't really seal the victory until D'Andre Swift broke off an 11-yard run on third-and-1 with 21/2 minutes remaining.

"No bones about it, we've got to improve," Coach Kirby Smart said. "There were things tonight that we missed that were there. That's the frustrating part."

While the Bulldogs struggled offensively, the defense turned in another dominating performance until the closing minutes, when fatigue set in and the unit had to get by without top cornerback Eric Stokes, who left with an undisclosed injury.

His backup, freshman Tyrique Stevenson, knocked away a pass that forced the Aggies to punt with 4:21 remaining.

They never got it back.

"Those guys are relentless," said Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who had another tough game. "I'm really thankful they're on our team."

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) was held to just minus-1 yards rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 yards on the ground in a rout of South Carolina.

In his final game at Sanford Stadium, Blankenship connected on field goals of 41, 49, 37 and 31 yards to become Georgia's career scoring leader with 418 points. He passed Marshall Morgan (407), Billy Bennett (409) and previous leader Blair Walsh (412).

"The history of great kickers that Georgia's had," said Blankenship, who gained notoriety for his thick goggles but will be remembered for his uncanny accuracy. "Just to be among the ranks of those guys is really an honor."

Blankenship's performance was especially impressive in the sloppy conditions. His 49-yarder came when the rain was at its heaviest.

"It was straight down the middle," teammate Richard LeCounte marveled. "That's special."

Athens was hit by storms before the game, and another line rolled through in the second quarter, keeping famed mascot Uga X confined to his doghouse.

Then, suddenly, the showers cleared.

So did the cloud over the Georgia offense.

Just after sun broke through the clouds, bathing the towering north stands in light, freshman George Pickens slipped free down the right sideline and hauled in a 16-yard pass from Fromm, pushing the Bulldogs to a 13-3 lead at halftime.

NO. 5 ALABAMA 66,

WESTERN CAROLINA 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and Alabama began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a romp over Western Carolina.

With Tagovailoa watching much of the game from a cart behind the bench, the Crimson Tide (10-1) treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show against the Catamounts (3-9). Alabama is ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings and hoping to somehow make the field despite failing to win the SEC West.

This one was about taking care of business five days after Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his right hip. It wasn't the type of game for impressing the selection committee.

NO. 15 AUBURN 52, SAMFORD 0

AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn held Samford to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice and the Tigers tuned up for the Iron Bowl against Alabama with a rain-drenched rout.

Auburn (8-3) forced and recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-4 on Samford's opening drive, the first of three turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs across Samford's first six possessions. The Tigers had 13 tackles for loss and held Samford to 2 yards per play, 2 of 13 on third down as Auburn's defensive starters were benched a few minutes into the third quarter.

KENTUCKY 50, UT MARTIN 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Lynn Bowden rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a victory over UT Martin.

Bowden eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the fifth time this season as the Wildcats shattered a single-game school record with 462 yards rushing. Kentucky has rushed for 863 yards in the past two games.

Kentucky (6-5) finished with 479 total yards, became bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season and can improve its postseason status in the regular-season finale against Louisville on Saturday.

VANDERBILT 38,

EAST TENNESSEE state 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns as Vanderbilt ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over East Tennessee State in the Commodores' home finale.

The redshirt senior moved into sixth place in career yards at Vanderbilt with over 2,100.

The Buccaneers ended their season with their first shutout loss since 2016.

ETSU's Quay Holmes, who rushed for a school-record 255 yards in last week's win over Mercer, was held to a season-low 10 yards on 11 carries.

TENNESSEE 24, MISSOURI 20

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Jarrett Guarantano threw for 415 yards and two touchdown passes to lead Tennessee to a victory over Missouri.

Tennessee (6-5, 4-3) has won four in a row and is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) has lost its last five.

After coming off the bench the previous six games, Guarantano started the game and completed 23 of 40 passes. Josh Palmer had six receptions for 124 yards. Jauan Jennings added five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Martez Callaway had six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 45,

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 7

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Tommy Stevens had two touchdown passes and ran for another as Mississippi State defeated Abilene Christian.

Stevens had 165 yards passing and 88 yards rushing. Kylin Hill added 153 yards rushing and had 88 yards receiving and a touchdown for Mississippi State (5-6).

The Bulldogs rolled up 577 yards of offense and had 372 yards rushing.

Luke Anthony was 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Abilene Christian.

Sports on 11/24/2019