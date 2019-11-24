Matthew Lyon was the cantor at the Nov. 9 wedding of Jennifer Christman and Brian Cia. Lyon was a last-minute substitution.
High Profile on 11/24/2019
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.