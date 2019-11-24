Sections
At least 9 cases of mumps reported at UA-Fayetteville this fall, letter warns

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Old Main is framed by students and trees Tuesday, March 3, 2012 on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. - Photo by William Moore

A notice sent to students and faculty at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, warns that at least nine cases of mumps have been confirmed on campus in recent weeks.

The public health directive dated Friday from Dr. Jennifer A. Dillaha, medical director for immunizations and outbreak response at the Arkansas Department of Health, notes that students who have not received at least two doses of the MMR vaccine "will either need to be vaccinated immediately or excluded from class/class activities for 26 days."

In addition to the nine confirmed cases this fall, other possible mumps cases are being investigated, the letter states.

Mumps is usually spread through coughing and sneezing. It produces symptoms including fever, headache and muscle ache. It can cause "serious, lasting problems," the letter notes.

Those who have not been vaccinated are much more likely to get the virus, Dillaha wrote.

In February, at least three mumps cases were confirmed at the campus.

