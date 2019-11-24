Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:
ABC's This Week -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC's Meet the Press -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS' Face the Nation -- Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN's State of the Union -- Schiff; Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday -- Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
The Associated Press
A Section on 11/24/2019
Print Headline: News shows
