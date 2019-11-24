NFL capsules

Panthers at Saints

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Saints by 10

SERIES -- Panthers lead 25-24; Panthers beat Saints 33-14, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(10) 126.0 RUSH 107.5 (17)

(22) 220.6 PASS 256.5 (9)

(18) 346.6 YARDS 364.0 (14)

(15) 22.8 POINTS 23.8 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(27) 128.4 RUSH 85.3 (3)

(14) 233.6 PASS 233.0 (13)

(19) 362.0 YARDS 318.3 (6)

(25) 25.7 POINTS 19.9 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH It's hard to find an advantage in the head coaching department in this divisional battle. Both coaches have .500 records with their current team vs. the opposing franchise. Carolina's Ron Rivera is 8-8 vs. the Saints, and Sean Payton is 12-12 vs. the Panthers.

Seahawks at Eagles

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Eagles by 1

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 9-7; Seahawks beat Eagles 24-10, Dec. 3, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(6) 133.2 RUSH 122.7 (11)

(10) 255.9 PASS 215.1 (24)

(4) 389.1 YARDS 337.8 (23)

(7) 27.5 POINTS 23.4 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(12) 101.1 RUSH 86.0 (4)

(28) 271.8 PASS 237.5 (17)

(24) 372.9 YARDS 323.5 (9)

(23) 25.4 POINTS 23.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH After years of being known as a dominant home team, the Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson have become road warriors. Wilson has 19 touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 123.5 rating in his past nine road games, and Seattle is 5-0 on the road in 2019.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Falcons by 31/2

SERIES -- Falcons lead 27-24; Falcons beat Bucs 34-32, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(21) 94.8 RUSH 74.5 (30)

(4) 285.6 PASS 300.3 (3)

(6) 380.4 YARDS 374.8 (10)

(6) 27.7 POINTS 22.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(2) 80.9 RUSH 107.6 (19)

(31) 290.9 PASS 261.7 (26)

(23) 371.8 YARDS 369.3 (21)

(32) 31.3 POINTS 26.2 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Atlanta's defense found a pulse just in time to face two of its biggest rivals. After recording a league-worst 7 sacks through the first eight games, the Falcons sacked the quarterback 11 times in victories over New Orleans and Carolina.

Broncos at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 4

SERIES -- Bills lead 21-16-1; Bills beat Broncos 26-16, Sept. 24, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS BILLS (RK)

(16) 113.1 RUSH 128.7 (8)

(25) 206.6 PASS 216.9 (23)

(25) 319.7 YARDS 345.6 (19)

(27) 17.2 POINTS 21.1 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. BILLS (RK)

(11) 100.5 RUSH 106.3 (18)

(5) 210.3 PASS 197.8 (3)

(4) 310.8 YARDS 304.1 (3)

(7) 19.7 POINTS 17.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos have squandered four fourth-quarter leads, and they were the first team in five years to blow a 20-point first-half lead in a loss to the Vikings last week. The Bills have won three games when trailing or tied in the fourth quarter, and they overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit to beat the Jets in the season opener.

Giants at Bears

Noon

LINE -- Bears by 6

SERIES -- Bears lead 33-24-2; Giants beat Bears 30-27 OT, Dec. 2, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. BEARS (RK)

(23) 94.2 RUSH 79.9 (29)

(18) 228.0 PASS 182.8 (30)

(24) 322.2 YARDS 262.7 (30)

(22) 20.3 POINTS 16.9 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. BEARS (RK)

(23) 122.7 RUSH 95.6 (8)

(25) 259.0 PASS 227.3 (10)

(27) 381.7 YARDS 322.9 (8)

(30) 28.9 POINTS 17.4 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants RB Saquon Barkley's second season is anything but sensational. The No. 2 overall rusher in the NFL as a rookie last season, Barkley has 402 yards on 101 attempts in seven games this year. In four games since returning from a high right ankle sprain, he has 165 rushing yards on 67 carries (2.5 ypc).

Steelers at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Steelers by 61/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 65-35; Steelers beat Bengals 27-3, Sept. 30, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(27) 80.7 RUSH 80.6 (28)

(27) 202.8 PASS 228.5 (17)

(28) 283.5 YARDS 309.1 (27)

(24) 20.0 POINTS 14.7 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(15) 105.2 RUSH 167.0 (32)

(9) 223.1 PASS 258.1 (24)

(12) 328.3 YARDS 425.1 (32)

(13) 20.2 POINTS 27.6 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH It's not the 70s version, but the Steelers still have a "Steel Curtain" thing going on. Pittsburgh has at least 1 sack in 51 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and eighth longest of all time. T.J. Watt leads the team with 10.5 sacks.

Raiders at Jets

Noon

LINE -- Raiders by 3

SERIES -- Raiders lead 25-19-1; Raiders beat Jets 45-20, Sept. 17, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. JETS (RK)

(9) 128.2 RUSH 72.1 (31)

(13) 243.5 PASS 176.1 (31)

(11) 371.7 YARDS 248.2 (32)

(18) 22.5 POINTS 16.4 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. JETS (RK)

(17) 105.9 RUSH 79.1 (1)

(27) 262.2 PASS 253.3 (21)

(20) 368.1 YARDS 332.4 (13)

(21) 25.0 POINTS 25.5 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Oakland DE Maxx Crosby seems to be getting comfortable in the NFL. He became the fourth rookie to get 4 sacks in a game last week, joining Leslie O'Neal (5 in 1986), Cornelius Bennett (1987) and Brian Orakpo (2009). Crosby now has 6.5 sacks, trailing Josh Allen (8) and Nick Bosa (7) for the lead among rookies.

Lions at Redskins

Noon

LINE -- Lions by 31/2

SERIES -- Redskins lead 30-14; Lions beat Redskins 20-17, Oct. 23, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(19) 98.7 RUSH 85.9 (26)

(5) 281.2 PASS 169.8 (32)

(8) 379.9 YARDS 255.7 (31)

(11) 24.4 POINTS 12.5 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(24) 124.2 RUSH 133.9 (28)

(30) 288.6 PASS 235.6 (16)

(30) 412.8 YARDS 369.5 (22)

(27) 27.2 POINTS 25.3 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Detroit has at least one thing going for it: the most underrated wide receiver duo in the league. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are tied for the NFL lead with 8 receiving touchdowns. Jones had 2 touchdown catches last week against the Cowboys.

Dolphins at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Browns by 101/2

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 11-8; Dolphins beat Browns 30-24, Sept. 25, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(32) 60.3 RUSH 121.9 (12)

(28) 202.7 PASS 221.0 (21)

(29) 263.0 YARDS 342.9 (22)

(31) 13.9 POINTS 19.2 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(31) 148.3 RUSH 127.2 (26)

(20) 246.0 PASS 216.8 (6)

(29) 394.3 YARDS 344.0 (16)

(31) 30.5 POINTS 22.8 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH How will Cleveland respond to Myles Garrett's helmet swing debacle? It's easy to forget the Browns are on a two-game winning streak, but their strength is the defensive line. Garrett was the defensive line's best player. Will the suspension stunt the Browns' momentum against the suddenly feisty Dolphins?

Jaguars at Titans

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Titans by 31/2

SERIES -- Titans lead 29-21; Jaguars beat Titans 20-7, Sept. 19, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. TITANS (RK)

(13) 119.5 RUSH 113.2 (15)

(12) 250.7 PASS 206.2 (26)

(12) 370.2 YARDS 319.4 (26)

(26) 18.9 POINTS 20.3 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. TITANS (RK)

(29) 134.6 RUSH 102.5 (14)

(8) 219.3 PASS 256.0 (22)

(17) 353.9 YARDS 358.5 (18)

(16) 22.2 POINTS 19.7 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Tennessee RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 1,457 yards rushing over his past 15 games. He is coming off a season-high 188 yards rushing two weeks ago vs. the Chiefs, and the Jaguars gave up a season-worst 264 yards rushing last week against the Colts.

Cowboys at Patriots

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Patriots by 6

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 7-5; Patriots beat Cowboys 30-6, Oct. 11, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(7) 131.9 RUSH 91.0 (24)

(1) 312.7 PASS 268.9 (7)

(1) 444.6 YARDS 359.9 (16)

(4) 28.6 POINTS 28.7 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(15) 105.2 RUSH 97.3 (10)

(7) 216.9 PASS 152.6 (2)

(7) 322.1 YARDS 249.9 (1)

(7) 19.7 POINTS 10.8 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Keep an eye on third downs in this one. The Cowboys' offense is the best in the NFL on third down, converting 52.1% of its attempts. The Patriots are the best at defending on third down, allowing their opponents to convert 19.3% of the time.

Packers at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- 49ers by 3

SERIES -- Packers lead 36-30-1; Packers beat 49ers 33-30, Oct. 15, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(18) 102.1 RUSH 149.0 (2)

(11) 253.9 PASS 237.6 (15)

(17) 356.0 YARDS 386.6 (5)

(9) 25.0 POINTS 29.5 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(25) 126.9 RUSH 110.5 (20)

(23) 257.8 PASS 142.5 (1)

(28) 384.7 YARDS 253.0 (2)

(14) 20.5 POINTS 15.5 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-high 424 yards and 4 touchdowns last week, joining Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young as the only QBs for the 49ers to throw for at least 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in a single game.

Ravens at Rams

7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Ravens by 3

SERIES -- Ravens lead 4-2; Ravens beat Rams 16-13, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. RAMS (RK)

(1) 203.1 RUSH 97.6 (20)

(20) 225.5 PASS 268.9 (7)

(2) 428.6 YARDS 366.5 (13)

(1) 34.1 POINTS 24.3 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. RAMS (RK)

(7) 94.3 RUSH 89.1 (5)

(18) 238.6 PASS 235.5 (15)

(14) 332.9 YARDS 324.6 (10)

(6) 19.6 POINTS 19.8 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams' formidable pass rush will be in for a test against Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, who is shredding NFL defenses. DT Aaron Donald leads the Rams with 8 sacks after getting 2 last week. LB Clay Matthews has 7 sacks, and LB Dante Fowler has 6.5.

Sports on 11/24/2019