Off the Wire

BOXING

Wilder KOs Ortiz in 7th

Deontay Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night in Las Vegas to retain his heavyweight title and set up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February. Wilder's punch came out of nowhere in a fight he had done little in until that time. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz, who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10. The sudden ending came after a lackluster first six rounds in which Wilder did little. But the devastating power that has gotten him knockouts in all but two of his fights came through again. The fight was a rematch of a bout last year when Wilder stopped Ortiz on the 10th round. It set up a Feb. 23 fight against Fury that has already been signed. Wilder fought cautiously for the first six rounds, which The Associated Press gave to Ortiz. Wilder began to pick up the pace in the seventh round, then caught Ortiz with the right hand that brought the fight to an end at 2:51 of the round.

FOOTBALL

Steelers QB fined $50,000

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph didn't escape the brawl with the Browns unpunished. Rudolph was fined $50,000 on Saturday by the NFL for his involvement in the melee that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off his helmet and hit him over the head with it. Rudolph avoided suspension for his actions -- he tried to pull off Garrett's helmet and charged him -- but was one of 33 players fined by the league for their involvement. The league penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for "entering the fight area." In all, the league handed out more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the ugly final seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over Pittsburgh. There was another $77,206 assessed for personal fouls earlier in the game. Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for tearing off Rudolph's helmet and using it "as a weapon." His appeal was denied this week when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him. Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and unsuccessfully tried to yank off the Pro Bowler's helmet before running after him and then being struck on the top of the head. Earlier this week, Rudolph said there was "no acceptable excuse," for his behavior. He has denied using the racial slur, and the league has found no evidence such a slur was used. The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece. The AFC North rivals play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.

GOLF

Kim maintains LPGA lead

Sei Young Kim was on the verge of taking all the drama out of the chase for the richest payoff in women's golf history. She opened with three birdies in seven holes Saturday in the CME Group Tour Championship as her challengers either stalled or faded. She led by five shots before making the turn. Kim hit the brakes. Nelly Korda hit the gas. When the third round ended at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., Kim had to settle for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Korda with one round remaining to see who wins the $1.5 million. Both made it sound as though it will be just another round of golf. Then again, no one in LPGA Tour history has ever played for this much cash. It's more than either of them has made all year. "I had a pretty solid round front nine," Kim said. "But back nine was little tough to focus." Korda, who has a chance to reach No. 2 in the women's world ranking with a victory, fell back early with a double bogey by going long of the green on the par-3 fourth. She recovered with three birdies over the next five holes, and then really turned it on. "Kind of hit the brakes every single day on the back nine," Korda said. "I told myself to be really aggressive on the back nine, and it worked out today." Kim was at 16-under 200 and will be in the final group with Korda. Caroline Masson of Germany, who will join them in the final pairing, had a 70 and was four shots behind, with Charley Hull of England another shot behind after a 66.

Todd in front again

A few years removed from battling the full yips, Brendon Todd has a chance to be mentioned alongside Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson as he goes for a third consecutive PGA Tour victory. Todd felt like he couldn't miss Saturday at Sea Island in St. Simons Island, Ga., and he rarely did. With six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course, he shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead in the RSM Classic. Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour. Not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has anyone won three consecutive tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. Todd has a chance to join both today even as he tries to keep it in perspective. For Todd, it's not about going for three in a row. It's about posting a good score in the final round. I think I've had to be so disciplined over the last year mentally about just focusing in on ever shot that I'm aiming to kind of use that experience to my advantage now," he said. Todd was at 18-under 194, who shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66), who already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Jets' TE signs extension

The New York Jets have signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding one of the team's few bright spots on offense this season. Griffin has 25 receptions for 269 yards and a career-high four TDs while becoming a reliable target for Sam Darnold. The Jets didn't announce terms of the deal Saturday night, but NFL Network reported it is for three years and worth up to $10.8 million, with $4 million guaranteed. He had five catches for 109 yards -- the first 100-yard game of his seven-season career -- at Washington.

BASKETBALL

Beverley fined for flopping

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) has been fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league's anti-flopping rules for the second time this season. The incident occurred with 9:00 remaining in the first quarter of the Clippers' 122-119 victory over the Houston Rockets Friday night at Staples Center.

BASEBALL

Cubs acquire pitcher from A's

The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $100,000. The 27-year-old right-hander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery. Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 career games, all starts, for Oakland in 2016-17 Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday. He returned to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas in July. He was 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 games for the Aviators. Cotton was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round in 2012. He was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Dodgers.

Sports on 11/24/2019