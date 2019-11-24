Razorbacks land big man Williams

Fort Smith Northside forward Jaylin Williams orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Williams, 6-10, 235 pounds, chose the Hogs over Auburn. He made official visits to both schools.

He also had scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas A&M, Iowa State and others. He plans to sign with Arkansas during the spring signing period that begins April 15.

He and Jacksonville guard Davonte Davis played for the 17-under Woodz Elite during the spring and summer. Davis signed with the Hogs on Tuesday.

Woodz Elite Coach and recruiter Antonio Buchanan said Williams' skill set is suited for Coach Eric Musselman's style of play.

"Jaylin is very versatile," Buchanan said. "Jaylin can go outside-in. He can defend from the three to the five. He has a good outside touch. He can also be very dominant on the block. He fits with what Coach Musselman is bringing to Arkansas."

ESPN rates Williams a four-star recruit, the No. 12 center and No. 87 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. Williams averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks while leading the Grizzlies to the Class 6A state championship as a junior.

Buchanan likes Williams' work ethic and character.

"They're getting a player that wants to get better every day," Buchanan said. "He's very coachable and is a very hard working kid. They're getting a team guy."

Williams is Arkansas' third committed player in the 2020 class, along with shooting guard Moses Moody of Monteverde Academy in Florida and Davis.

The Razorbacks also have a 2021 pledge from forward Duncan Powell of DeSoto, Texas.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Jaylin Williams, who averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks per game last season as a junior at Fort Smith Northside, orally committed to play at Arkansas on Saturday.

Sports on 11/24/2019