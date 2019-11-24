State Division I college basketball roundups

SUN BELT MEN

NC STATE 74, UALR 58

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (3-3) could not overcome a slow start in the first half of its loss to North Carolina State (5-1) on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Trojans missed their first six shots, while the Wolfpack started 4 of 7 -- including two three-pointers -- to take a 14-4 lead five minutes into the game. NC State extended the lead to 25-9 with 9:37 left in the first half. The run was broken up by two free throws from Kamani Johnson and a Ben Coupet jumper that cut the lead to 25-13, but the Wolfpack responded with a layup and a long three-pointer to push the lead to 30-13 with 7:37 remaining.

The Wolfpack then used a 14-2 run over a six-minute stretch to make it 39-15 with three minutes left in the first half. UALR scored the last six points, though, cutting the deficit to 39-21 at the half.

"You can't start out a game like we did against a team like NC State," Coach Darrel Walker said in a news release. "They are too talented and too experienced, especially on their home court, to fall behind early."

For the game, UALR shot 37.3% from the floor, its lowest percentage of the season. The Trojans made 22 of 59 shots and went 4 of 18 from the three-point line (22.2%) as the Wolfpack forced 17 turnovers.

Coupet led the Trojans with 21 points, while Ruot Monyyong finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. C.J. Bryce had 18 points to lead the Wolfpack and Markell Johnson chipped in with 12.

SUN BELT WOMEN

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 55, ARKANSAS STATE 50

Down by 12 points with 4:26 left in Saturday's game, Arkansas State University made a late push, but North Carolina A&T held on for a victory at the Maggie Dixon Classic in Chicago.

The Red Wolves (1-4) closed on a 9-4 run -- with all nine points scored by all-tournament selection Morgan Wallace -- to cut the lead to 55-50 with 49 seconds left, but the Aggies (3-3) were able to hold on to the ball until the final seconds, turning the ball over on a shot-clock violation with 10 seconds left. Jada Ford missed a three-pointer with two seconds left, ending ASU's hopes.

Wallace led ASU with 16 points, giving her 37 points in the two games in Chicago and double-digit scoring for the third time in the past four games. Ford finished with 12 points for the Red Wolves.

C'Coriea Foy scored 17 points to lead North Carolina A&T, while Le'On Hill scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds -- all in the first half -- and Alexus Lessears chipped in with 10 points.

SOUTHLAND MEN

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 72, OT

The University of Central Arkansas (1-6) fell in overtime for the second time in as many days after losing to Prairie View A&M (2-5) in Bakersfield, Calif.

The Bears did not make a field goal in the final 7:39 of regulation after SK Shittu hit a three-pointer to put UCA ahead 55-51. Despite that, the Bears had a 63-59 lead with 9 seconds left after UCA's Rylan Bergersen hit one of two free throws. A jumper by Dajuan Madden and a dunk from Gerard Andrus tied the game at 63-63 to force overtime.

Andrus hit another jumper with 3:35 left in overtime to tie the game at 68-68, and it was all Panthers from there. Prairie View led 76-69 after two free throws from Tamir Bynum with 18 seconds left before a three-pointer by Collin Cooper cut the lead to 76-72. Bynum hit one of two free throws with 9 seconds left to provide the final margin.

Hayden Koval led UCA with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Bergersen finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Andrus scored a game-high 28 points for Prairie View A&M on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor to go with 8 rebounds.

