MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State runs past Arkansas Tech

Chris Parker scored 21 points to lead Henderson State University (5-1, 2-0 GAC) to a 97-61 victory over Arkansas Tech University (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday in Arkadelphia.

Raekwon Rogers had 15 points and 7 rebounds, Quawn Marshall had 12 points and Anthony Lupardus had 10 for the Reddies.

The Reddies, who led 41-24 at halftime, shot 47.4% from the floor and had 12 turnovers to Arkansas Tech's 21.

Dillon Gooding led the Wonder Boys with 22 points, and Devante Foster had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

SAU drops Harding

Devante Brooks scored 24 points and Aaron Lucas finished with 11 in leading Southern Arkansas University (2-3, 1-1 GAC) to a 72-53 victory over Harding University (3-3, 0-2) on Saturday in Magnolia.

The Muleriders shot 44.8% from the floor.

Tied 27-27 at halftime, Southern Arkansas outscored Harding 45-26 in the second half, shooting 54.8% (17 of 31) from the floor. The Muleriders held Harding to seven field goals in the second half.

Romio Harvey led Harding with 19 points.

Lyon wins big

Hunter Daley scored 20 points and had eight rebounds to lead Lyon College (6-1, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) to a 71-49 victory over Missouri Baptist (4-3, 0-2) on Saturday in Batesville.

Jonathan Iliya had 12 points and seven rebounds for Lyon. Ray Price and Winston Pearce finished with 11 points.

Hasaan DeCarolis led Missouri Baptist with 18 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson victorious at home

Hailey Estes scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in leading Henderson State University (4-1, 2-0 Great American Conference) to an 89-71 victory over Arkansas Tech University (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday in Arkadelphia.

Blu Jones added 24 points, Lani Snowden finished with 12 points and Karrington Whaley had 10 for the Reddies, who shot 44.6% from the floor.

Jalei Oglesby led Arkansas Tech with 18 points.

Southern Arkansas edges Harding

Diamond Morris scored 21 points to lead Southern Arkansas University (4-1, 1-1 GAC) to a 76-71 victory over Harding University (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday in Magnolia.

Kylie Warren added 11 points for Southern Arkansas, which overcame shooting 35.7%, getting outrebounded 41-29 and turning the ball over 38 times.

Kellie Lampo led Harding with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jacie Evans added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Harding shot 48.1% from the floor, but turned the ball over 47 times, which led to 41 points for Southern Arkansas.

Lyon pulls away from Missouri Baptist

Lyon College (4-1, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) outscored Missouri Baptist (0-5, 0-2) 36-19 in the second half to win 77-52 on Saturday in Batesville.

Jade Giron led Lyon with 16 points while Riley Madison had 13 for Lyon.

Kimberly Shaw led Missouri Baptist with 10 points.

Williams Baptist beats Stephens

Williams Baptist College (6-0, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) extended its winning streak to six games with a 72-61 victory over Stephens College (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday in Walnut Ridge.

Tia Brazell led Williams Baptist with 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 8 of 12 from the floor, including 5 of 8 three-pointers.

VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma Baptist tops Harding for GAC title

Oklahoma Baptist (28-5) defeated Harding University (21-11) 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 for the Great American Conference title on Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Libby Hinton led Harding with nine kills. Sarah Morehead had 27 assists and Logan Smith finished with 22 digs for Harding.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/24/2019