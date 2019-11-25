Baylor pulls away to top Villanova

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, left, and most valuable player, guard Jared Butler celebrate following an NCAA college basketball championship game against Villanova at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Baylor won 87-78. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CONWAY, S.C. -- Villanova and Baylor spent about 35 minutes trading buckets -- and the lead -- during a high-level game that could have passed for a Sweet 16 matchup.

Once Jared Butler and the 24th-ranked Bears got hot, the No. 17 Wildcats simply couldn't stop them.

Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final six minutes, helping Baylor pull away for an 87-78 victory over Villanova on Sunday night.

"I'm telling you: The last five minutes of the game are the most important," Butler said. "Usually the team that makes the run in the last five minutes usually wins."

This time, it was his team: MaCio Teague scored 18 points while Davion Mitchell added 13 to help the Bears (5-1) pass their first Top 25 test.

Baylor broke open a tight, tense game with nine ties and 18 lead changes by scoring on its final 12 possessions and holding the Wildcats without a field goal during the final 2½ minutes to win their fourth in a row.

Butler, the tournament MVP who has led the Bears in scoring in five of six games, hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in that stretch, the first of which put them up 67-66 with just under six minutes left and the second breaking a 67-all tie.

"It seems like the bigger the moment, the better he plays," Coach Scott Drew said of Butler.

Collin Gillespie scored 27 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 16 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova (4-2).

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 82,

AKRON 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville (6-0) escape Akron.

The Zips (4-2) trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting within 78-74 on the second of Loren Cristian Jackson's three consecutive layups. Darius Perry's two free throws with 23 seconds left provided a six-point lead before Jackson drove again to make it 80-76.

Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Steven Enoch added 17 and Dwayne Sutton and McMahon 10 each for the Cardinals.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 48,

ARIZONA STATE 45

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Freshman Casey Morsell scored 19 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and No. 7 Virginia rallied past Arizona State (3-2) to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the defending national champion Cavaliers (6-0), who shot 37% from the floor and trailed by nine points after a 19-0 run by the Sun Devils. That burst turned a 26-16 Virginia lead with 30 seconds left in the first half into a 35-26 second-half deficit.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 81,

LAMAR 56

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and No. 9 Kentucky made a season-high 10 three-pointers in a victory over Lamar.

Maxey made a career-high four three-pointers, surpassing the three he made in the Wildcats' opening victory over Michigan State.

Ashton Hagans added 15 points for Kentucky (5-1). Immanuel Quickley had 11, and Nick Richards added 10 points, 13 rebounds and 7 blocks. Davion Buster led Lamar (4-2) with 19 points.

Lamar managed just one field goal in the final 8 minutes.

Avery Sullivan added 11 for the Cardinals, and followed with 11 and T.J. Atwood added 10.

No. 12 TEXAS TECH 99,

LIU-BROOKLYN 66

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 12 Texas Tech pulled away after trailing by a point at halftime in a victory over Long Island-Brooklyn.

Ramsey was 5 of 6 from three-point range and grabbed six rebounds in the third-highest scoring game for a freshman at Texas Tech (5-0).

The Red Raiders trailed 42-41 at halftime. The Sharks (1-5) turned it over on their first four possessions of the second half and Davide Moretti put Texas Tech in front for good with a bucket on his way to 12 points.

NO. 14 ARIZONA 104,

LONG BEACH STATE 67

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Nico Mannion scored 22 points, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and No. 14 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Long Beach State.

Arizona (6-0) struggled in the first half for a second consecutive game, trailing 31-30 with less than three minutes remaining before rallying for a 38-33 halftime lead. Nnaji and Mannion both had 11 points before the break.

NO. 15 UTAH STATE 68,

NORTH TEXAS 59

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- Alphonso Anderson scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch, Justin Bean had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 15 Utah State scored the final 11 points to beat North Texas to win the Montego Bay division of the Jamaica Classic.

Diogo Brito added 15 points for Utah State (7-0).

Deng Geu threw down a two-handed dunk in traffic and the Umoja Gibson made a layup to give UNT (2-5) a 59-57 lead with 4:11 to play but the Mean Green did not score again.

Gibson led North Texas with 19 points and Geu scored 18.

FLORIDA 70,

NO. 18 XAVIER 65

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Keyontae Johnson and Andrew Nembhard had 15 points each and Florida held off No. 18 Xavier in the Charleston Classic championship.

Florida (5-2) built a 10-point lead by halftime -- the first time Xavier trailed after 20 minutes all season -- and kept pouring it on in the second half as a pair of three-pointers by Nembhard and one by Noah Locke extended it to 50-35 just three minutes into the second half. When Johnson flipped in a layup moments later, the Gators led by 17.

Xavier closed to 68-65 on Quentin Goodin's three-pointer with 1:08 left and had a strong shot to tie on Paul Scruggs' clean look with 13 seconds left.

NO. 23 COLORADO 56,

WYOMING 41

LAS VEGAS -- Tyler Bey had 11 points and 19 rebounds to lead No. 23 Colorado past Wyoming.

D'Shawn Scwartz scored 12 points, while Evan Battey added nine points and 13 rebounds for Colorado.

Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points to lead Wyoming.

The Buffaloes (4-0) overcame a sluggish first half and used a 13-0 run over the first four minutes of the second half to open a 28-15 lead and seize momentum.

