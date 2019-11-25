Behind Brown, Cal hands Arkansas its first loss

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Jaelyn Brown had career highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds and Cailyn Crocker made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to give California an 84-80 upset over No. 20 Arkansas on Sunday.

Chelsea Dungee led the Razorbacks (5-1) with 24 points. Taylah Thomas added 16 points and Amber Ramirez 15.

The Razorbacks had an 8-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter, taking a 78-77 lead on Alexis Tolefree's jumper with 3:52 to play. Cal responded with a CJ West layup and a three-pointer from Brown to take an 82-78 lead into the final minute.

The Bears had a chance to stretch the lead but missed a shot and Arkansas got possession on a held ball. Tolefree's layup cut the deficit to two with 39.5 seconds to go. Sara Anastasieska missed a shot as the clock dipped under 10 seconds but Brown got the rebound. Her putback bounced off but the Bears kept possession because of a held ball. It took two fouls to get Crocker on the line where she made both opportunities.

West finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (3-2), who have won three in a row.

Cal scored the last seven points of the second quarter to lead 47-39 at the half. Brown had 19 points, 15 in the second quarter, and West 10 with 10 rebounds for the Bears, who shot 50%. Dungee had 13 for the Razorbacks, who shot 42 percent but were just 2 of 9 from behind the arc.

Arkansas, which averages 11 three-pointers a game, was 4 of 15 from distance.

No. 4 UCONN 73,

OHIO STATE 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Crystal Dangerfield scored 23 points and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 20 to lead UConn over Ohio State.

Williams also had eight rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (5-0).

Megan Walker added 19 points for the Huskies (5-0), who had a rare tight game with the Buckeyes.

Kierstan Bell led Ohio State with 16 points and Aaliyah Patty had 11, and Dorka Juhasz had 11 rebounds.

NO. 1 OREGON 81,

NO. 17 SYRACUSE 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Satou Sabally scored 23 points in her first game of the season, Sabrina Ionescu and Erin Boley each added 19, and top-ranked Oregon beat No. 17 Syracuse.

It was the first real test of the season for both teams and the first road game for the Ducks (4-0). Syracuse (3-1) hadn't hosted the No. 1 team in the country in nearly a decade and has failed to register a victory in 18 games against the top-ranked team.

Ionescu, who finished with seven rebounds, hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Ducks a commanding 62-46 lead heading to the final quarter.

NO. 3 STANFORD 88,

BUFFALO 69

STANFORD, Calif. -- Lexie Hull scored 21 points, her third 20-plus game, and Stanford beat Buffalo.

Ashten Prechtel added 17 points and had 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (5-0), who hosted the Bulls for the first time. Kiana Williams added 14 points and Haley Jones had 10.

Dyaisha Fair scored 24 points to lead the Bulls (4-2), who lost their second straight after opening with four wins.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 84,

CLEMSON 48

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Freshman Aliyah Boston had 13 points and South Carolina started the second half on a 19-4 run to rout state rival Clemson.

It was the Gamecocks' 10th consecutive win in the series and the second-highest margin of victory in that span. They have won by an average of 26.1 points.

South Carolina was led by Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with 13 points each.

The Gamecocks (6-0) took control in the first half by turning 12 Clemson turnovers into 16 points.

NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 98,

BOISE STATE 82

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jazmine Jones scored 22 points, Dana Evans added 20 and Louisville built a cushion with a hot shooting start and outlasted Boise State.

The Cardinals (5-0) shot 71% in the first half, including 12 of 16 in the second quarter, for a 58-34 lead. A quick pace on both ends helped them own most statistical areas. Louisville won the rebounding battle 34-25 and scored 25 points off 20 turnovers.

Louisville cooled off significantly in the second half to finish 54% from the field. Meanwhile, Boise State (3-3) awoke from the field to shoot 85% after the break and 61% overall. The Broncos got within 91-77 with 2:39 remaining before the Cardinals answered with several late baskets.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 107,

QUINNIPIAC 52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Shakira Austin scored all 16 of her points in the first half, and Maryland dominated the inside against Quinnipiac.

The Terrapins (5-1) led 24-7 after the first quarter and by 21 at halftime in their fourth consecutive victory.

The 6-foot-5 Austin went 7 for 8 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds to help Maryland finished with a 41-31 advantage on the boards.

Cur'Tiera Haywood led Quinnipiac (1-3) with nine points.

NO. 14 N.C. STATE 87,

SAINT MARY'S 70

MORAGA, Calif. -- Jakia Brown-Turner scored 16 points and North Carolina State defeated Saint Mary's to give the Wolfpack their seventh consecutive 5-0 start to a season.

The Wolfpack, leading by nine at halftime, took command over the first half of the third quarter with a 15-3 run during which Kayla Jones scored seven points and Brown-Turner five. The Gaels went 1 of 10 during that stretch.

North Carolina State used an 11-0 run, including a pair of three-pointers by Kai Crutchfield and another by Aislinn Konig, to take the lead for good in the first quarter.

Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 79,

HARTFORD 34

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Taryn McCutcheon and Julia Ayrault had 14 points apieceand No. 15 Michigan State cruised to a win over Hartford.

Nia Clouden added 12 points for the Spartans and Belles had 11 points with a career-high 11 rebounds.

Michigan State (5-0) closed out the first period with an 11-0 run, nine of the points by Ayrault, for a 19-8 lead. The Hawks (0-6) were down 12 with two minutes left in the second quarter when the Spartans reeled off nine quick points for a 42-21 advantage at the break. MSU shot 65% (11 of 17) in the second quarter and Hartford 27% (4 of 15).

NO. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 62,

SAINT FRANCIS (Pa.) 23

TAMPA -- Shae Leverett had 12 points and 13 rebounds and South Florida's defense completely stymied Saint Francis (Pa.).

Elena Tsineke led the Bulls (5-1), who were coming off a 12-point loss at No. 2 Baylor, with 13 points and Tamara Henshaw had 10.

The Red Flash (1-5) shot 13.5%, missed 24 shots in a row and did not score a field goal in the second and third quarters. They also had 25 turnovers with only two assists.

SUN BELT WOMEN

WESTERN KENTUCKY 77, UALR 58

Kyra Collier scored a season-high 22 points and Teal Battle had a career-high 21 for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (1-5), but Western Kentucky (4-1) outscored the Trojans 42-25 in the second half.

Western Kentucky shot eight of 12 from the field in the third quarter to stretch a 35-33 lead to 54-43 heading into the fourth.

UALR, which shot 22 of 54 (40.7%) from the floor, was 9 of 30 in the second half. The Trojans were outrebounded 35-27, leading to 11 second-chance points for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky also scored 27 points off 19 UALR turnovers.

Raneem Elgedawy led the Hilltoppers with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Whitney Creech had 17 points and Fatou Pouye finished with 13.

Sports on 11/25/2019