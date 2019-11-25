Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 21

Comfort Suites

2011 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand sink blocked with mop bucket and cardboard boxes.

Noncritical violations: No sign at hand wash sink.

E-Z Mart

723 N. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Six gallons of blue windshield wash stored on top shelf above wrapped cases of bottled water. Dust on ceiling in front of cooler fans. Grime on wire shelves of three door refrigerator.

Foghorn's

1400 U.S. 412 W., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food debris on handles and front of refrigerator in dry storage room. Standing water in front of mop sink.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Quat sanitizer at three-compartment sink at 150 ppm. and should be at 200 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Dent at top of upright cooler. Splashback at three-compartment sink floor drain.

The Little Red Barn

910 W. Olrich St., Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer in bucket exceeded 500 ppm quat strength of test strip.

Noncritical violations: None

Waffle House

2723 Highway 412 E., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee drink stored in reach-in refrigerator on shelf above open container of lettuce. Excessive ice buildup on freezer unit and boxes of food stored on top shelf.

Oct. 22

Carniceria Guanjuato

400 North Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Soups and sauces underneath prep table left uncovered. Thick cut chicharrones with meat were 103 degrees and should be 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Items such as ground shrimp, dried peppers and spices packaged in unlabeled zip lock bags. Sausage being hung in walk-in cooler on wooden rods.

Flying Fish

110 Midtown Shopping Center, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Faucet on front hand sink has a leak that can spray in face.

Susie Q Malt Shop

614 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted. Permit expired.

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chef with full beard is cooking with no restraint over beard.

Oct. 23

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

105 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw wood on counter across from cold hold units near cashier area.

Oct. 24

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

1335 S. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No protective grate over drain for three compartment sink. The posted retail permit has expired.

Acambaro DBA El Tajano Mexican Food

406 N. Bloomington, Lowell

Critical violations: Green onions in the kitchen fridge overflowing into the cooked shrimp. Date-marking for ready to eat, PHF/TCS food prepared on-site or opened commercial container held for more than 24 hours.

Noncritical violations: Ice machine needs to be regularly cleaned to prevent growth.

Oct. 25

Shadow Valley Country Club

7001 Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee drink stored on prep table without lid.

Noncritical violations: None

Tokyo House of Rogers Inc.

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection at dish pit hand sink. Utensils in sushi bar handwash sink. Black sticky substance present on ice bucket used to refill drink station ice bins.

Noncritical violations: Frozen clam meat being thawed in the open air. Frozen clams being thawed on the floor underneath prep table. Rice scoop being held in water container at 76 degrees. Refrigerator door handle broken leaving jagged edges that cannot be properly cleaned and sanitized.

Central Park Morning Star Elementary School

1400 SW Liberty Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Mop sink not sealed to wall on left side.

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees are placing dough on trash bags. Packages of open deli meat in the cooler are not labeled with a date. There are multiple open drinks for employees located in the cooler. While preparing the dough, employees are setting a tray for storing the dough on a trash can.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of food debris, dust, and dirt throughout the kitchen. There is unnecessary items throughout the kitchen. Most of the items appear to be employees' personal items.

Paradise Donuts

1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand wash sink near dough prep area. Raw eggs stored above cheese.

Noncritical violations: The posted retail permit has expired.

Oct. 28

American Legion Post

1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Locate handwashing sinks to allow convenient use in food preparation and dispensing, warewashing areas and in toilet rooms. Potato slicing machine has mold and fungus growing on it. Mustard room temp 72 degrees on the shelf. Ham and turkey open package with no time/date stamp. Items disposed of in the trash. No disclosure of menu items offered or served raw or undercooked can cause illness. Packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water. Cooler with grass and lawn matter full of water with beverages. Used wiping cloth left on food surface over the weekend. Not cleaned or sanitized.

Noncritical violations: None

Boar's Nest

4404 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand sink is slow to drain. The wall panel is broken and missing behind ice machine exposing wiring and insulation.

Flash Market

998 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Not all items in refrigerators and prep area are date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Box of chicken breasts and box of sausage patties in reach-in cooler are stored uncovered. Repeat violation. Permit posted over the office door.

Miss Saigon Pho

310 S. Walnut Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee was eating at a prep table next to open food. Multiple flies throughout kitchen. Back door to kitchen was open. When door is closed, daylight can be seen around the top, sides, and bottom of the door. Bag of onions stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Bucket of carrots stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Boxes of meat are stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer covered in ice and water. Cardboard boxes of food in contact with ice and water on bottom of walk-in freezer.

Noncritical violations: There are multiple dead flies throughout the kitchen, particularly in a fan by a food prep area and on other non-food contact surfaces. Floor of walk-in freezer is in bad repair. Part of the floor is covered in ice and a large part of the floor is missing, exposing the insulation under it. Equipment/floor/ceiling/walls are covered in grease, food debris, and crumbs, trash, dust and dead flies. Where prepared food is placed, there is an accumulation of dust. Where food is prepared and stored, there is an accumulation of dead flies and dust. Walk-in cooler floor is covered in water, food and trash. Under and behind equipment there is build up of grease, trash and food. Trash, food, grease and dead flies throughout the facility. Back door to kitchen is in bad repair.

Shogun Express

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville

Critical violations: Incomplete sushi rice log for the month of October. Raw chicken thawing at room temperature. Raw chicken in mop sink for thawing.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic/Newton Investments

1134 Highway 412 W., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Side of fryers and area around fryers has an accumulation of grease and food debris. Area under the front ice/soda machines not clean.

The Buttered Biscuit

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Missing plugs on wall and floor of walk-in cooler.

The Oasis Coffee Shop

1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted visible to patrons.

Oct. 29

Pasta Fina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Protective tape with rough edges on wall behind stove. Water drainage from roof directed at grease trap. No ventilation system in mop/chemical storage room.

Walmart Market Deli/Bakery

1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sandwich prep table sliding door is held together with duct tape.

Oct. 30

Chili's

420 North 46th, Rogers

Critical violations: Dirty utensil present in back hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Grand Central Station

1806 Forest Hills, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling above grill and fridge and freezer have an accumulation of dust. There is an accumulation of dead bugs, dirt and food debris under the shelves in the walk-in cooler. There is an accumulation of grease and food residue on a rack. Light bulbs near back door do not have protective shielding.

Hampton Inn

2171 Ravenwood Plaza, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Empty cardboard boxes stacked on top of hand washing sink. Bottle of unlabeled chemical in storage room.

Noncritical violations: None

Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center

103 Marina Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above cheese in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Loves Donuts

106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink (not draining properly) and had a container in sink. Bags of flour near drive-thru window and containers of flour near kitchen entrance are not 6 inches off the floor.

Siloam Springs High School

700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in walk-in freezer.

Siloam Springs FB Concessions

700 N. Progress Ave., No. 4, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Multiple food containers in refrigerator are not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Tiger Athletic Baseball Concession

1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator has leftover grime from season.

Tiger Athletic Basketball Gym

1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottle of water not labeled.

Oct. 31

Citizens Park Concession

1309 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Melted ice cream pooled at bottom of freezer.

E-Z Mart

104 E. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling of ice machine has slimy growth. Walls inside walk in cooler have spillage.

Oct. 31

May's Fried Chicken Fish Inc.

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee washed hands in three compartment sink. Raw chicken and fish being stored above ready to eat foods. Packaged sandwiches not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Single-use Styrofoam cup being used as scoop in prep table.

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple employee drinks stored in salad refrigerator near service line beside/above customer food.

Noncritical violations: Repeat violation. Manager and some employees not wearing hair restraints while working on the make line.

Pat's Bakery Express Coffee

1201-A Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees are adding chlorine for sanitizer into a dish soap solution.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 4

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Potatoes being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Ice cream scoop being stored in non-cycling water when not in use.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 21 -- ABC Happy Kids Learning Center, 2008 West Walnut, Rogers; AOI Sushi, 211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville; Chefnyak LLC, 9922 Coose Bay Blvd., Rogers; La Quinta Inn, 1001 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Mountain Snow, 21842 Floyd Moore Road, Gentry; Rockin Pig Saloon Mobile, 2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Rockin Pig Streetside, 2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers.

Oct. 22 -- Adult Day NWA, 100 N. Dixieland Road, Suite A6-A8, Rogers.

Oct. 23 -- Highfill Mart Restaurant, 14939 W. Highway 12, Gentry, complaint.

Oct. 24 -- Super 8 Motel, 1800 Highway 412 W, Siloam Springs; Second Street Pantry, 201 NW 2nd St., Bentonville; Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2100 Highway 412 W, Siloam Springs; Andy's Concession and Bouncy House, 23194 W. Spring Harbor Road, Siloam Springs; Candle Point Bentonville, LLC, 3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville.

Oct. 25 -- Logan's Roadhouse, 530 N. 47th St., Rogers.

Oct. 28 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Bright Harbor School, 1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville; Lindy's College Cafe, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; NWACC Food Court Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Recharge U, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Oct. 29 -- Central Child Care Center, 2535 West New Hope, Rogers; E-Z Mart, 104 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Eleven, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Jersey Mike's Subs, 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 105, Rogers; Pho Thanh Restaurant 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, Follow-up inspection; Receiving Kitchen, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Taco Mobil, 302 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; The Great Wall, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Tiny Tots Preschool, 2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers; Walmart Fuel Center, 1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Woodland Academy, 2701 W. New Hope Road, Suite B, Rogers.

Oct. 30 -- Club Frisco, Inc., 105 W. Poplar, Rogers; Domino's Pizza, 2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Highlands Pub, 1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista; One-Eyed Jack's Fine Tobacco Lounge, 2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 12, Bentonville; Quality Inn, 1300 Highway 412 W., Siloam Springs; Tiger Athletic Track and Field, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville.

Oct. 31 -- Gigi's Cupcakes, 3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville; JT's Tri-Tip Grill, 320 N. Bloomington St., Suite B, Lowell; Kum & Go, 104 N. Bloomington, Lowell; Lowell Senior Activity Center, 104 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Merchants Baseball Park, 205 N.W. Elm Tree Road, Bentonville; Newk's Eatery, 5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 101, Rogers; Subway, Highway 71 B, 100 Bloomington, Suite A, Lowell; Sweets Treat The Candy Jar, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5170, Rogers; Walmart.com Drive-Up, 3701 S.E. Dodson Road, Bentonville.

