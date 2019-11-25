Cancer risks on minds of firemen

HOT SPRINGS -- Segregating gear firefighters wear at fire scenes from the firehouse's living quarters is a relatively new practice, one that wasn't in practice when the city's fire stations were built.

Avoiding constant exposure to the carcinogens the gear absorbs outside the station is critical to managing cancer risks, Fire Chief Ed Davis told the Hot Springs Board of Directors last month, particularly with the recent spike in cancer diagnoses for city firefighters.

Five have been diagnosed over the past four years, Davis said.

"In my tenure on the Fire Department of 30 years, I've never seen cancer like that at the department," he told the board. "It would be something to have one every 10 years. But to have five cases in the last four years is disconcerting."

Measures have been put in place to reduce fire personnel's exposure to risk factors. A grant the department was awarded put point-of-capture exhaust systems in apparatus bays, channeling firetruck exhaust to a ventilation stack that discharges it from the station.

Davis told the board turnout gear is stored and put on in the apparatus bays.

"It was common practice in the past for firefighters to wear their gear into the living areas," he said. "All that did was bring the fire debris and contamination into those portions where they live. We've taken some steps to stop that."

Davis said dividing fire stations into zones would further protect firefighters. The cold zone would house living areas. The transition area would be for decontamination -- storing turnout gear, washers and dryers and post-incident wash rooms. Apparatus bays, hose racks and equipment storage rooms would be in the hot zone, the area presenting the highest danger.

"You can do that by barriers, air pressure and a lot of different ways you could actually help keep contaminants from coming into areas where firefighters live," Davis told the board. "If they're bringing contaminants into their living area, their exposure to contamination is all day long. That's not a good, healthy environment. On any new fire station we would build we'd be dividing it and existing stations into exposure zones."

The capital plan Davis presented the board included partitioning the city's five fire stations. Adjacent property would be needed to partition the Golf Links Road station, according to the plan. The Park Avenue station would also require additional property, but the plan said surrounding topography makes an expansion problematic.

"If you have a blighted location that you would like to get rid of, like an old motel in some area of town, it might be better to take the hotel down and put up a fire station," Davis told the board.

A new fire station on the south side of town and adding an aerial truck and four engines from 2021 to 2024 are included in the plan, which accounts for most of the city's unfunded capital needs.

Davis told the board it's important for the city to begin planning for the department's future.

"This is going to be an expensive endeavor that may take 10 or 15 years," he said. "We want to get it started now, so we can do what we can to safeguard firefighters' health and safety."

Metro on 11/25/2019