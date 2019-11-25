Democracy backers gain Hong Kong win

People celebrate today after hearing that pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho had lost his election in Hong Kong. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1125hongkong/.

HONG KONG -- The pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong gained a resounding victory in elections Sunday, as record turnout was seen in the Chinese territory that has been divided by violent protests for more than five months.

Pro-democracy candidates won at least 389 of 452 district council seats counted as of this morning, official results showed. With two races undecided, pro-Beijing candidates held just 56 seats, down from 300.

A record 71% of the city's 4.1 million registered voters cast ballots Sunday, well exceeding the 47% turnout in the election four years ago, election officials said.

In 2015, pro-Beijing parties won just over 54% of the vote and 298 of the 452 seats, taking control of all 18 district councils. They tend to be better funded and organized than pro-democracy groups, having solid links with the business elite and political establishment that allow them to argue they're better positioned to get things done for their constituents.

The pro-democracy camp hailed its strong gains in the normally low-key race as a victory for the Hong Kong people. While the district councils are considered the lowest rung of Hong Kong's government, winning candidates said city leader Carrie Lam must heed the demands of protesters, which include free elections for the city's leader and Legislature as well as an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality.

"We won a small battle today, but it shows that Hong Kong people have a chance to win the war. We will fight on," said Henry Sin Ho-fai, a pro-democracy candidate who won.

Among the winners were former student leaders and a candidate who replaced prominent activist Joshua Wong, the only person barred from running in the election. Rally organizer Jimmy Sham, who was beaten by hammer-wielding assailants last month, also triumphed, as did a pro-democracy lawmaker who had part of his ear bitten off by an assailant.

Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing political party suffered the biggest setback, with at least 155 of its 182 candidates defeated.

About 100 revelers celebrated the loss of Junius Ho, a controversial lawmaker whom many protesters accused of supporting mob attacks against them, with jubilant cheers and Champagne. Ho was stabbed with a knife while campaigning this month.

Michael Tien, a longtime pro-Beijing lawmaker, said after his defeat that the increase in young voters signaled that they were becoming more politically engaged, adding that the government should listen to their voices.

Regina Ip, a Cabinet member and the leader of a pro-Beijing political party, said she was surprised to see so many young voters, many of whom tried to confront her with the protesters' demands.

"Normally," she said, "the young people do not come out to vote. But this time, the opposition managed to turn them out."

The record turnout showed "a great groundswell in Hong Kong who believes in democracy," said David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords who is among the international election observers invited by Hong Kong's civil-society groups.

During the months of demonstrations, protesters have smashed storefronts of businesses seen as sympathetic to China, torched toll booths, shut down a major tunnel and engaged in pitched battles with police, countering tear gas volleys and water cannons with torrents of gasoline bombs. More than 5,000 people have been arrested in the unrest, which contributed to Hong Kong's first economic recession in a decade.

Voter Christina Li said it was important for older people like herself to support the youths at the forefront of the protests.

"Younger generations might not be able to enjoy the rights that we are enjoying now," she said as she waited in line outside a polling station. "We cannot take it for granted."

Some voters expressed a desire for the return of peace to the city streets, and they said they would vote for experienced candidates.

"Nothing is more important than bettering the lives of ordinary people," said a 74-year-old Beijing supporter who gave his last name as Chow. "The responsibility of our youth is to study hard, not to make society a mess."

Many people in Hong Kong share the protesters' concerns about growing Chinese influence over the former British colony, which was returned to China in 1997. The protests started in June over a now-abandoned extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trials. But the movement has since swelled into an anti-China campaign.

Voting was peaceful amid tight security, with hardly anyone seen wearing the protesters' trademark black clothing or face masks. Many voters turned up early to cast their ballots, leading to long lines that extended for blocks.

The vote is the only fully democratic one in Hong Kong. Members of the Legislature are chosen partly by popular vote and partly by interest groups representing different sectors of society, and the city's leader is picked by a 1,200-member body that is dominated by supporters of the central government in Beijing.

Dixon Sing, a political science lecturer with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the victory by pro-democracy groups was "tantamount to a rejection of the hard-line policy of Beijing and the Hong Kong government."

A win bolsters the pro-democracy groups' influence and gives them 117 seats in the panel that elects the city's leader, but Beijing isn't likely to soften its stance or make any concessions to the protesters, he said.

The result might also exacerbate Beijing's fears about giving the city's residents even greater say in choosing their government.

Alan Leong, chairman of the Civic Party, one of the largest pro-democracy parties, called for China's Communist Party to change its policies in Hong Kong.

"Unless the [Communist Party] is doing something concrete to address the concerns of the Hong Kong people," he said, "I think this movement cannot end."

There has been a rare break in the violence in recent days as protesters, eager to validate their cause at the ballot box, hit the pause button to ensure the polls wouldn't be postponed.

Lam, who is reviled by the protesters, said after voting Sunday morning that she hopes the calm will last.

"I hope that ... the election will show that everyone doesn't want Hong Kong to return to chaos again, that we want a way out of this crisis so that we can have a fresh start," Lam said.

