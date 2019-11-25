Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Doobie Brothers announce North Little Rock date for 50th anniversary tour

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Michael McDonald (second from left) appears with members of the Doobie Brothers on Monday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Doobie Brothers are coming to North Little Rock in October, according to a news release issued Monday announcing additional dates for the band's 50th anniversary tour.

The rock and roll group, which has been performing for over four decades, will play Oct. 12 at 7:15 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Prices for tickets are $35, $59.50, $89.50, $123.75 and $203.75, with an eight-ticket limit per household. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

North Little Rock is one of 23 stops added to the tour following the announcement that Michael McDonald will join Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee for the tour, the release states. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will join the band as special guests on all tour dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT