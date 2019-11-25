Follow live: Arkansas leads Georgia Tech in 2nd half

Arkansas 47, Georgia Tech 44 - 11:56 left

The Yellow Jackets aren't going away quietly. An 8-2 Georgia Tech run cut the Razorbacks' lead to just one, but Mason Jones, who has had some sloppy moments tonight, made a big-time move along the baseline, getting a layup to go plus the foul. He'll be at the line when play continues.

After Jones' layup went through, he put his index finger to his lips, quieting the road crowd. Jones now has 13 points tonight, matching Isaiah Joe for the team lead. Adrio Bailey has eight, Desi Sills has seven and Jimmy Whitt has six, four since the break.

The Yellow Jackets are up to 16 turnovers and 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Georgia Tech leads the second-chance points battle 10-0.

Arkansas 43, Georgia Tech 36 - 14:35 left

The Razorbacks are gradually taking control of this game by suffocating the Yellow Jackets defensive and getting some key scores on the other end. Desi Sills has woken up a bit and has five points since the break to lead the team. Adrio Bailey and Jimmy Whitt also have scores this half.

Georgia Tech has begun the second half 3 of 8 from the floor with three more turnovers. The Yellow Jackets have 15 turnovers against just two assists. That's not a good figure, especially in your own building, but it's a result of an Arkansas defense that is committed to getting stops.

Sills picked up his third foul prior to the media timeout. Georgia Tech will be at the line when play resumes.

Arkansas 33, Georgia Tech 30 - Half

Isaiah Joe led all scorers with 13 points 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half. Mason Jones added 10 points on 4 of 5 from the floor as well.

Georgia Tech shot pretty well - 47.6 percent - but turned the ball over 12 times, and Arkansas turned those miscues into 15 points. Razorbacks are plus-12 in that area, which is huge on the road.

Joe also leads Arkansas with four rebounds and Desi Sills has three, too, to go with a game-high four assists. He has not been able to get his shot going, but he has not lost his aggressive nature. Late in the half, Sills caught a pass on the left block and went directly into the chest of Yellow Jackets big man James Banks, who is one of the nation's top shot blockers. Sills finished.

Adrio Bailey has six points for the Razorbacks in nine minutes.

The big stat from the first half was just five points for Michael Devoe, who entered the night averaging 26 points in three games. He is 2 of 5 from the floor, does not have an assist and turned it over once. Keep an eye on this matchup in the second half. Bubba Parham, starting in place of the injured Jose Alvarado, has eight points to complement Banks' 10.

Arkansas 29, Georgia Tech 22 - 3:46 left first half

The Razorbacks' defense traveled to Atlanta. Arkansas has turned Georgia Tech over 11 times and turned those miscues into 13 points. Isaiah Joe stole a pass following an Adrio Bailey turnover and went coast to coast for a left-handed slam.

Joe has 11 points to lead all scorers and Mason Jones has 10. Bailey has been big of late. He's scored six points on 2 of 3 from the floor. Joe has three rebounds as well, and Jones and Sills have two apiece.

Arkansas 20, Georgia Tech 19 - 7:51 left first half

Georgia Tech went on a 5-0 run to take a lead, but Adrio Bailey has the last four points for the Razorbacks as we hit the under-8 media timeout. Bailey was fouled at the rim and hit both free throws, then Jimmy Whitt found him again near the basket and he finished before James Banks could get a hand on the attempt.

Mason Jones leads Arkansas with eight points on 3 of 4 from the floor. He and Reggie Chaney each have two fouls.

Six assists on seven scores for the Razorbacks, too.

Arkansas 16, Georgia Tech 14 - 11:16 left first half

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones are a combined 4 of 7 from deep in the opening eight-plus minutes, which is huge. At some point, though, a third scorer may have to emerge to keep the Georgia Tech defense guessing. Joe and Jones have 14 of the early 16 points.

After Arkansas went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-7 lead, the Yellow Jackets answered with seven straight, but the Razorbacks regained the lead at the under-12 media timeout on Joe's second 3.

Georgia Tech is 6 of 11 shooting and 1 of 3 from deep with three turnovers. Banks continues to lead with four points.

Arkansas 8, Georgia Tech 7 - 15:51 left first half

As I mentioned in the pre-game notes, it is going to be important that Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones get in a rhythm offensively. In the opening four-plus minutes of the game they each have a 3 to their credit against Georgia Tech's zone.

Jimmy Whitt has the Razorbacks' other score, a mid-range jumper - go figure. He is 1 of 3 from the floor to this point. Desi Sills, who enters tonight 1 of 22 from 3, has assists on two of Arkansas' three buckets.

Razorbacks doing OK on the defensive end, too. The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over three times. James Banks has four points to lead Georgia Tech, but he was whistled for an offensive foul to send us to the first media timeout.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

No changes in the Arkansas starting lineup tonight. This group has been great defensively, and we'll see if the Razorbacks can again take advantage of a team that isn't stellar on the offensive end. Georgia Tech's offense ranks 100th nationally, according to KenPom, scoring 102.6 points per 100 possessions.

I'm looking for Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe to get going tonight, too. That is a huge key. Those two guys have to make perimeter shots then break down defenses off the bounce and either get to the rim or find others. I also expect Reggie Chaney to step up in this game. He has size that can match up with the Yellow Jackets on the interior.

Georgia Tech's starters: Michael Devoe (6-5), James Banks (6-10), Bubba Parham (5-10), Khalid Moore (6-7) and Moses Wright (6-9).

Devoe is definitely the player to watch for the Yellow Jackets on the offensive end. It won't take long to notice how crafty he is with the ball in his hands. The lefty is averaging 26 points per game this season and is fresh off a 34-point outing at Georgia. He was 7 of 13 inside the arc and 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the four-point loss. He takes a team-high 28.4 percent of Georgia Tech's shots when on the floor.

Banks is the x-factor defensively and an elite shot blocker. A transfer from Texas, Banks blocked five shots in the Yellow Jackets' season-opening win over NC State and six against both Elon and Georgia. His 13.6 percent block rate ranks top 15 in the country, according to KenPom. Opposing teams shoot 34.4 percent on 2-point field goals when he is on the floor versus 50 when he sits, per HoopLens analytics, so finishing at the rim will be a key for Arkansas.