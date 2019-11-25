Follow live: Barry Lunney Jr. previews Missouri

Depth chart notes

• The quarterback depth chart this week is KJ Jefferson OR Jack Lindsey OR Nick Starkel.

• Running backs: Rakeem Boyd, Devwah Whaley and A'Montae Spivey. Freshman Hudson Henry is also listed as the third-team tight end behind Grayson Gunter and Chase Harrell.

• There is again an OR listed between cornerbacks Jarques McClellion and LaDarrius Bishop.

Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr.

• Our charge beginning in the locker room after the LSU game has been to play our best football game on Friday against Missouri. It's been a tough three years for this program and the fans. My vision as the acting head coach and a former Razorback is to put aside the last three years and unite for 3.5 hours and have moment as a state. It hasn't gone the way we wanted it to go, but we have another opportunity to rally together and unite our fans and football team to create an atmosphere and result we're proud of.

• Quarterback: We're evaluating those guys. A short week creates a little more challenge there. I think we'll know a little more tomorrow about where this is heading.

• Missouri has lost some close and competitive games. Barry Odom is a tough coach and the team takes on his personality. We've had our challenges at home. They can still get to their sixth win, but there's a trophy on the line. There's plenty to play for.

• As far as Jack goes, I've known him for a long time. He just kind of stays in the corner and stays quiet, but he just knows what is going on. He knows the offense in and out and knows where to get the ball. He's a football junkie and has a really good football IQ. In his first action at quarterback, he handled it very well. I was happy for him and I know it was a cool moment.

• Injuries: Still evaluating Buster Brown. We think he is on the road to recovery. Deon Edwards is on the road to recovery, and De'Vion Warren should be able to go this week, I believe. He has been dealing with an ankle injury.

• The health of our players and staff is our top priority right now, and it always is. We're going to be as proactive as possible. I had chicken pox twice as a kid. I don't think I've ever had the mumps.

• Very aware of the three Fayetteville kids who are at Missouri. It's probably a little bit unique and strange for them as well. They had some pretty strong connections to this program, but it didn't work out here. They've done some good things at Missouri. They're great kids and I'll root for them except for this week.

• On the rivalry: There's not a player on this team that has beaten Missouri. That's a rivalry. That's got to mean something to them. There is a lot to play for. People are going to say there isn't a lot to play for because you're 2-9 and you have an interim coach. I would beg to differ. We lay out a lot of things: It's 1 of 12 games. You can't get ready to play after you work all summer for this? We're at home in Little Rock, too, playing an SEC game. We haven't won an SEC game there since 2011, I believe. Seniors, it's your last go around. They're going to be acknowledged. If you care about these seniors, you'll go all in on this game. We've lost 18 straight SEC games, and seven have been by one score or less. We've got a chance to break that streak. That sounds like to me there's a lot to play for. Those are just the facts. Pick out the one you want to pick and let's go play, because Missouri is going to be ready to play.

• It seems like forever ago that Jonathan Nance was a part of our program. I don't remember a lot about his game, but the most obvious thing he did was make some big plays against Texas A&M in 2017. He got behind them a couple times and broke the 100-yard mark, and he's done some good things there with Missouri. It's not necessarily groundbreaking that we are playing against a guy we're familiar with. I don't expect to have to change anything in terms of signals or calls.

• We've changed up some things like meeting schedules, meals and practice. My fingerprint, I wanted to put that on this team. I've implemented some changes and I think they've been noticeable to players. The players have been great with the changes. A short week causes some more changes. I think they enjoyed it when we had some Popeyes the other day.

