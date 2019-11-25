Human remains found in Northwest Arkansas, authorities say

Human remains were found Friday in Crawford County, the sheriff’s office said.

Chief Deputy James Damante said the remains were found in the early afternoon in the area of Hollis Lake Road and Arkansas 59.

Damante declined to release many details but confirmed the remains are that of an adult.

The remains have been sent to the state Crime Lab for analysis and identification. Damante said he expects the sheriff’s office will have a positive identification and further information in the next day or two.