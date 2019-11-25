• Beverly Good, the El Paso, Texas, port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said it is important that travelers declare all items to avoid fines and penalties, after 154 pounds of prohibited bologna was seized from a driver who was entering the country from Mexico and had told agents that he was carrying rolls of frozen turkey ham in his pickup.

• Logan Pickett, 38, district attorney in Liberty County, Texas, was arrested and faces an assault charge after his wife walked into a hotel lobby in Houston bleeding from the head and told a desk clerk that her husband had pushed her during a fight, police said.

• Patricia Braemer, a police spokeswoman in Berlin, said the deployment of a tactical response unit to a refugee shelter was prompted by an off-duty officer who was walking past the building and saw a man posing for photos with an automatic rifle that officers later determined was a replica.

• Ronnie William Howard, 40, of St. Peters, Mo., faces kidnapping and other charges, accused by police of holding his pregnant girlfriend captive, punching her and forcing her to drink toilet water and bleach.

• Doris Stevens, whose son was estimated to have been dead for about three years when his body was found on the floor of his suburban Dallas apartment, said the 51-year-old Navy veteran was diabetic and that she had stopped receiving calls from him three years ago.

• Matthew Bowen, a former Border Patrol agent who called migrants "savages" and "subhuman" in text messages less than a month before he used his vehicle to knock over a fleeing Guatemalan migrant in southern Arizona, was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to a count of deprivation of rights.

• Cadie McAlister, 21, a former jailer in Tiptonville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to concealing the abuse of an inmate by other correctional officers at the facility when she helped to cover up a surveillance camera.

• Thomas Moschella, 45, who is accused of using a homemade bomb to rob an ATM at a Houston-area bank, was found with methamphetamine and a stolen SUV during his arrest, authorities said.

• Drake Kately, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., an inmate who escaped from the Mercer County jail for the second time by making a hole in his cell, was captured more than 1,000 miles away in Delaware, where he was living in a makeshift hut created by placing foliage around a fallen tree, authorities said.

