People with Medicare have until Dec. 7 to select their Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan coverage for 2020. To ensure you have the right plan in place come Jan. 1, it's important to focus on these key questions:

Are my doctors in network? Use online tools to confirm which doctors and hospitals are in a plan's network. A licensed health insurance agent can help.

Are my prescription drugs covered? Although original Medicare does not cover most prescription drugs, many Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, or you can sign up for a Part D Prescription Drug Plan separately.

What innovative benefits are available? Beyond vision, hearing and dental coverage, if you aim to become healthier, look for fitness program benefits. If you travel or appreciate technology, virtual doctor visits are helpful.

While the clock is ticking until the Dec. 7 annual enrollment deadline, remember you're not alone. Take advantage of resources including licensed sales agents and websites such as medicare.gov and humana.com/medicare. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) (or TTY: 1-877-486-2048) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or call Humana at 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

JEREMY GASKILL

Little Rock

Jeremy Gaskill is Humana regional president for Medicare in Arkansas.

Obstruction was clear

For anybody who actually read the Mueller report, it's more than clear that there were numerous instances of obstruction, but more importantly, those instances of obstruction, Fifth Amendment assertions, and other refusals to testify were a primary part of why they could not prove collusion/conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt. It's important to understand that the report in no way suggested there was not evidence of conspiracy/collusion. It specifically said: "While the investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign, the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges."

You didn't have to read hundreds of pages of the Mueller report to find these things out. The first 10 pages explained how obstruction from the Trump administration and the people around the campaign kept them from determining if there was conspiracy. The report states: "The investigation established that several individuals affiliated with the Trump Campaign lied to the Office, and to Congress, about their interactions with Russian-affiliated individuals and related matters. Those lies materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference."

We don't need to guess if the obstruction was real. Since the Mueller report, six people involved in his campaign have been convicted, most recently the man who outside of Paul Manafort probably knows more than anyone else, his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone, the primary link to Wikileaks and the Russians who meddled in our elections.

Now we watch impeachment hearings where one of the biggest defenses is that we aren't getting firsthand corroboration while the president does everything he can to ensure we don't. Between this and the "who you gonna believe, me or your lyin' eyes" defense concerning the "transcript," it's a fascinating world we are living in.

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Bandwidth to handle

Regarding Rick Crawford yielding his panel seat: He said he doesn't feel he has enough "bandwidth" (his word) to participate in the Trump impeachment hearings. He has surrendered his seat on the committee to the wild-eyed liar and detractor Jim Jordan from Ohio, who has baggage in his background.

Crawford states the impeachment inquiry is a "dog and pony show," a "sham," a "distraction" when he has "bigger fish to fry." If he does not feel he has "enough bandwidth" to serve on this important impeachment committee, does he have enough "bandwidth" to support the intelligence community overseas and deal with a very complex threat matrix and with national security issues he says he prefers to do? Can you handle and are you worthy of your congressional seat?

Congressman, you call the chairman of the impeachment inquiry a "prolific liar." The subject of this inquiry, Donald Trump, is an extremely prolific liar and should be "fact checked" as to when he tells the truth--it would save time. Saying he is different than other presidents, you apparently think it is okay that Trump acts like and thinks he is above the law and that no one should question his activities, which adversely affect our security and world standing.

You and other congressmen signed on to uphold the Constitution and constitutional process. I don't think this includes a multiple choice of biases as to which parts of the Constitution you choose to uphold and protect.

It is time Congress wakes up and does its job, or we will be marching and saluting an authoritarian madman.

LOUISE HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Reading and comics

I was reminded of the joys of Mark Twain in last Monday's editorial. More importantly, I was reminded how incensed I was to discover that my grandchildren are being taught to read in grade school through use of modern fantasy comic books.

I have spent several hundred dollars buying Classics Illustrated comic books to ensure that if comic books are used, then they at least offer a little worthwhile knowledge. My knowledge of history and the classics often begins with a Classics Illustrated comic book. A last-minute book report was often saved using these comic books. I also have provided a Complete Calvin and Hobbes. I have looked in vain online for a Complete Pogo and a Complete Lil' Abner to further a real education.

CHARLES BARNETT

Batesville

Editorial on 11/25/2019