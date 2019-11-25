Sections
Lobbyist faces sentencing in Arkansas corruption scheme

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:18 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A lobbyist who pleaded guilty to bribing three former Arkansas state lawmakers, including the governor's nephew, is set for sentencing in federal court in Missouri.

Rusty Cranford could face up to 10 years in federal prison Monday for bribing Republican Sen. Jon Woods, Democratic Rep. Hank Wilkins and Republican Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Prosecutors say Cranford paid the bribes to benefit the Missouri-based nonprofit Preferred Family HealthCare, whose former executives also face charges.

[RELATED: Scheme said to net $3.73M for Cranford » arkansasonline.com/news/2019/nov/23/scheme-said-to-net-3-73m-for-cranford-2/]

Of the lawmakers involved, Woods was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Wilkins and Hutchinson have both pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Hutchinson is the nephew of Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In court papers filed Friday, prosecutors said Cranford received more than $3.7 million in the scheme and that he should repay that money.

