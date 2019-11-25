Police Beat

LR gunfire leads to woman's arrest

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Sunday morning by Little Rock police on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Christina Nelson, 31, was arrested at Wright Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after police were called regarding a disturbance with a weapon.

While officers were en route, the report said, a ShotSpotter activated in the area. Shortly after, police located the suspect vehicle and saw Nelson exit the vehicle and move north into an open area.

After apprehending Nelson, police found a firearm in the area and recovered a bullet matching those in the gun.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Nelson was being held without bail Sunday.

Woman charged after knife attack

A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Jacksonville police after a stabbing Saturday evening at a home at 128 Union Ave. according to an arrest report. The report said that when police arrived, they discovered Cameka Sullivan, 39, being held down on a sofa by the victim and a witness.

According to the report, police were told that Sullivan approached the victim from behind and attempted to cut his throat while he was sitting at the kitchen table.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Sullivan was being held without bail Sunday night on a felony charge of second degree battery and a parole hold.

Break-in reported, couple arrested

A Jacksonville couple were arrested Saturday afternoon by Jacksonville police after a burglary at a residence that was vacant and under construction, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Kalin Spencer, 36, and Brandy Allen, 37, were arrested at the residence at 1302 Ray Road after a neighbor reported two people leaving the residence and loading items onto a pickup.

While searching the truck, police found a .380-caliber handgun, a scale, and a pipe with black residue on the driver's side of the truck, the report said. While searching Spencer, who was discovered to have a felony record, the report said, police found a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.

The report said a search of a purse at Allen's feet turned up a syringe and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, and inside her coat pocket police found a checkbook and several credit cards belonging to the homeowner.

Spencer was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering, and theft of property, the report said.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Spencer was being held without bail Sunday night on those charges and a parole hold.

Allen was charged with breaking or entering, theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $7,000, and she was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Sunday.

