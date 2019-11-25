Lutz's kick lifts Saints to dramatic win

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (right) and punter Thomas Morstead watch Lutz’s game-winning filed goal as time expired during Sunday’s 34-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Drew Brees, receiver Michael Thomas and kicker Wil Lutz celebrated a decisive string of late-game successes that put New Orleans on the cusp of a third consecutive NFC South crown.

The Carolina Panthers could only lament the first and goal they squandered just moments earlier in a third consecutive loss that has placed their playoff prospects in jeopardy.

Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and New Orleans beat Carolina 34-31 on Sunday to take a four-game lead in the NFC South with five games left.

"It's exciting. It's butterflies. But also, it's confidence," said Brees, who led the Saints from their own 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with three seconds remaining. "It's unity. You feel like everybody knows the challenge ahead. Everybody knows what we need to do in order to accomplish whatever it is we need to accomplish to go win the game. Everybody just kind of locks in and goes."

Lutz's second game-winning kick this season capped a contest filled with late momentum shifts and critical errors -- none bigger than Carolina kicker Joey Slye's missed field goal from 28 yards with two minutes left.

Carolina trailed from early in the first quarter until 9:23 remained in the fourth quarter, when D.J. Moore reached up with his right hand to corral a fourth-and-goal pass in the back of the end zone to tie it at 31-31.

Soon after, Panthers safety Eric Reid stuffed Alvin Kamara on fourth and 1 from the New Orleans 45. That set up a dramatic sequence in which Carolina Coach Ron Rivera successfully challenged officials' decision not to call pass interference on a third-down incomplete pass, giving Carolina a first down on the 3 with 2:21 left.

Christian McCaffrey's run was stuffed, Kyle Allen threw incomplete on second down and Allen was sacked on third down by Marcus Davenport, setting the stage for the end of a difficult day for Slye, who had also missed two extra-point kicks.

"I feel terrible," Slye said. "We needed this win."

Brees finished 30 of 39 for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns, but also was intercepted by Tre Boston, a play that helped Carolina come back in the fourth quarter. Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans (9-2), including receptions of 14 and 24 yards on the game-winning drive.

"We work that situation week in and week out and it always comes up to benefit us," Thomas said of the Saints' hurry-up offense. "I'm just grateful for not cheating the preparation."

Allen passed for 256 yards and three TDs for Carolina (5-6), which saw its playoff hopes pushed to the brink.

"It is incredibly frustrating," Allen said. "Some weeks it's been offense, some weeks it's been defense. We've just got to put it together and play a complete game."

McCaffrey had 133 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage on a balance of runs and receptions. Moore had 6 catches for 126 yards and 2 TDs, the first a 51-yarder.

Saints tight end Jared Cook had six catches for 99 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, and running back Latavius Murray scored the game's first TD on a 26-yard run.

New Orleans' second touchdown, a 13-yard pass to Tre'Quan Smith, was set up by a muffed punt that was initially ruled to have been first touched by New Orleans. Saints Coach Sean Payton challenged, and replay showed the ball hit Carolina's Rashaan Gaulden first, giving New Orleans the ball on the Panthers 27, where J.T. Gray had recovered it.

That was Payton's second challenge of the first 10 minutes after he'd lost a challenge of an offensive pass interference call against Cook.

Payton was among those lobbying for a 2019 rule change to allow review of pass interference after a missed call cost the Saints in last season's NFC title game.

Carolina 6 9 9 7 -- 31

New Orleans 14 3 14 3 -- 34

First Quarter

NO--Murray 26 run (Lutz kick), 10:39.

NO--T.Smith 13 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:12.

Car--Moore 51 pass from Allen (kick failed), 3:08.

Second Quarter

NO--FG Lutz 41, 13:34.

Car--FG Slye 41, 8:09.

Car--McCaffrey 1 pass from Allen (pass failed), :00.

Third Quarter

NO--Cook 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:18.

Car--FG Slye 52, 8:36.

NO--M.Thomas 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:09.

Car--McCaffrey 4 run (kick failed), 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

Car--Moore 2 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 9:23.

NO--FG Lutz 33, :00.

Attendance--73,068.

Car NO

First downs 26 23

Total Net Yards 351 418

Rushes-yards 29-121 18-118

Passing 230 300

Punt Returns 2-0 1-(minu

Kickoff Returns 1-27 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 23-36-0 30-39-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 2-11

Punts 3-42.0 3-49.3

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 3-25 12-123

Time of Possession 31:33 28:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Carolina, McCaffrey 22-64, Samuel 4-40, Allen 1-9, Moore 1-8, Armah 1-0. New Orleans, Murray 7-64, Kamara 11-54.

PASSING--Carolina, Allen 23-36-0-256. New Orleans, Brees 30-39-1-311.

RECEIVING--Carolina, McCaffrey 9-69, Moore 6-126, Olsen 5-44, Samuel 1-9, Wright 1-4, I.Thomas 1-4. New Orleans, M.Thomas 10-101, Kamara 9-48, Cook 6-99, Ginn 2-38, T.Smith 1-13, J.Hill 1-12, T.Hill 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Carolina, Slye 28.

Sports on 11/25/2019