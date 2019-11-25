Mama D's Diner in North Little Rock closes less than a year after opening

Mama D’s Diner in North Little Rock closed its doors Sunday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, less than a year after it opened.

The diner made its debut at 250 E. Military Drive in May and offered traditional diner breakfast items as well as fried chicken, fried catfish, chicken fried steak, fried rice and more.

No reason for the closure was given in the post, and messages from the Democrat-Gazette were not returned Monday.

“We hope to open another in the future if we are given another opportunity,” the post states. “Thank you and have a great holiday from all of Mama D’s staff and family!”

The restaurant briefly experienced internet fame when one of its menu items went viral in July.

The “My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry” side dish offered extra fries and a choice of chicken wings or fried cheese sticks for $4.25.

A picture of the menu listing was shared thousands of times on social media and was featured in national media from CBS News to the New York Post.