Man, 20, faces charges in baby's head injuries

CAMDEN -- A man is accused of injuring a 10-month-old child to the point the child might have lasting brain damage, according to documents from Ouachita County District Court.

Keshundrea Lovett, 20, of Strong is charged with first-degree battery, a Class Y felony.

A Ouachita County sheriff's office affidavit states that authorities responded to a call in Bearden in reference to an ambulance assist on Oct. 29. The caller stated that a 10-month old child fell out of bed.

Deputies spoke to personnel at Ouachita County Medical Center who indicated that the injuries were not consistent with a fall and that the child had at least three separate skull fractures.

The child's mother and Lovett, her boyfriend, were interviewed by deputies. The mother said she went to the store and received a call from Lovett, who told her the child fell out of bed and wasn't responding.

Lovett became upset during the interview and left the room.

On Oct. 30, a physician at Arkansas Children's Hospital spoke with the family and told them the injuries suffered were not consistent with a fall. The mother of the child became upset and asked that Lovett be removed from the hospital.

On Oct. 31, a 10-page report was received from the physician regarding the child's condition. An excerpt was taken from the report and states "(Name redacted) is currently hospitalized in PICU with severe blunt force trauma to multiple planes of his head. The history offered for these injuries, that of a fall from an adult bed to a carpeted floor, is not plausible. The forces required to cause the patient's severe injuries would be excessive and violent, far exceeding any forces involved in a minor household fall."

"... the injuries are consistent with child physical abuse including abusive head trauma ... and [the child] will be at risk of long-term or permanent brain injury as as a result of this trauma."

During an interview the mother gave to the social workers, she stated that Lovett has gotten upset and frustrated in the past and punched walls.

On Oct. 31, a warrant was issued for Lovett for the charge of first degree battery. On Nov. 4, Lovett surrendered at the Ouachita County sheriff's office.

Lovett faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

