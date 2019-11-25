Missed 3s trouble UA coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- Crazy as it sounds, Adrio Bailey has hit more three-point baskets this season than University of Arkansas teammate Desi Sills.

Sills, a sophomore guard, led the Razorbacks in three-point shooting at 46.0% last season (29 of 63) while Bailey hit 2 of 12 (16.7%).

This season, Bailey, a 6-6 senior forward known for his athleticism around the basket, has hit 2 of 5 three-pointers.

Sills is 1 of 22 from beyond the arc. He finally hit his first three-pointer in Arkansas' 77-56 victory over South Dakota on Friday night to end an 0 of 17 start, but finished 1 of 6 for the game.

The Razorbacks are shooting 26.5% (30 of 113) on three-pointers for the season.

"I'm concerned about a litany of things every night, but we need to make some threes, because we don't post up a lot," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "So we've got to start figuring out how to get that lid off it.

"But it doesn't do any good to talk about it with [the players]. I mean, they've just got to get in and get reps up. When we make threes, we're going to be a lot more dangerous team from an offensive standpoint."

Junior guard Mason Jones is at 26.1% (6 of 23) after shooting 36.5% (76 of 208) last season. Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe is at 37.8% (17 of 45) after shooting 41.% last season and making a school-record 113 three-pointers in 279 attempts, but was 1 of 6 against South Dakota. Senior graduate transfer forward Jeantal Cylla has hit 1 of 8 three-pointers after shooting 31.1% (33 of 106) last season at North Carolina-Wilmington.

Alvarado in doubt

Georgia Tech junior guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for tonight's game, Coach Josh Pastner said, because of an ankle injury.

Pastner blamed himself for playing Alvarado at Georgia on Wednesday night when the Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 82-78. Alvardo started, but played just 17 minutes and went 1 of 7 from the field.

"We were playing 4 on 5 versus Georgia with Jose in there," Pastner said. "That's not Jose's fault. I should not have played Jose versus Georgia. He wasn't ready to play."

Pastner said it will be a game-time decision whether Alvarado plays against Arkansas tonight.

If Alvarado can't go, his likely replacement in the starting lineup will be junior Bubba Parham, who had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 27 minutes off the bench at Georgia.

Alvarado played all 40 minutes in Georgia Tech's 69-65 victory at Arkansas last season and had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Still perfect

Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones has hit 27 of 27 free throws this season. His streak of consecutive made free throws is at 36, including the final nine he hit last season.

Rickey Medlock has Arkansas' record for consecutive made free throws with 48 during the 1974-75 season.

Sharpshooter

Arkansas will face the nation's second-leading three-point shooter in Georgia Tech 6-5 sophomore guard Michael Devoe after shutting down the leader, South Dakota 6-10 senior Tyler Hagdorn, on Friday night.

Hagdorn is at 76.2% from beyond the arc (16 of 21) after going 0 of 2 at Arkansas. Devoe is at 73.3% (11 of 15).

At Georgia Tech

Tonight's game marks the third time Arkansas has played at Georgia Tech. In the Razorbacks' previous two trips to Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets won 93-83 on Jan. 29, 1965, and 88-75 on Jan. 28, 1966.

